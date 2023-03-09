Meeting K'la Inman: The Woman Helping Parents Bring Their Kids’ Dreams Of Stardom To Life

Parents with talented children with big dreams want to help pave their way to success whether in modeling, acting, entertainment, or another industry. Despite the fact that every parent would do anything for their kids, sometimes parents don’t know how they can help, and they need a guiding hand.

One of the more prominent people in the industry that caters to that need is K’la Inman - the woman making her life’s work helping parents and their children on a path to greatness. She is a talent consultant and expert in the modeling and acting industries.

K’la’s passion for the entertainment industry is unmatched. She is a wealth of knowledge that she uses to help parents and their kids navigate the often-complicated world of showbiz. K’la points out she is not only a consultant but, “also a mentor, a friend, a mother, and a guide to the parents and children whom I’m working with.”