KaAI-Powered Security: Enhancing Community Safety in a Time of Rising Crime

Communities are on edge, with celebrities also victims. Package theft, carjackings, armed robberies both home and businesses are reported on the rise and instilling a pervasive sense of vulnerability.

More recently, Johnny Wactor, best known for General Hospital and NCIS was a tragic victim of a failed attempt to interrupt a carjacking that cost him his life.

Does America feel safe? Apparently not. 63% of Americans have said crime is an extremely serious problem. And around the nation, you could argue that there’s a growing feeling that neighborhoods aren't as safe as they used to be.

In response, people and communities are stepping up to protect their homes and businesses, especially with the rise in the brazenness of carjackings these days.

So, for the 99% of us, what can we do short of having a security team or officers stationed at your home 24/7?