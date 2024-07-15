KaAI-Powered Security: Enhancing Community Safety in a Time of Rising Crime
Communities are on edge, with celebrities also victims. Package theft, carjackings, armed robberies both home and businesses are reported on the rise and instilling a pervasive sense of vulnerability.
More recently, Johnny Wactor, best known for General Hospital and NCIS was a tragic victim of a failed attempt to interrupt a carjacking that cost him his life.
Does America feel safe? Apparently not. 63% of Americans have said crime is an extremely serious problem. And around the nation, you could argue that there’s a growing feeling that neighborhoods aren't as safe as they used to be.
In response, people and communities are stepping up to protect their homes and businesses, especially with the rise in the brazenness of carjackings these days.
So, for the 99% of us, what can we do short of having a security team or officers stationed at your home 24/7?
Advanced security systems seem to be the popular answer – though admittedly not a perfect solution considering if you catch someone in the act, you’ll still have to report them to the authorities. But at the least you’ll have evidence – and not the fuzzy type of evidence. And the process is a lot easier now with quick reporting capabilities.
Take for example Lorex, whose customers include celebrity clientele. AI is making major leaps and maybe we have OpenAI to thank. Sam Altman’s company opened the floodgates for innovation and a rush to pump more investment into AI. And there’s a sudden drive to make significant leaps to bake AI into everything – even when it comes to security cameras.
Lorex’s 4K Dual-Lens Wi-Fi Security Camera for example eponymously captures perps in the act with a 180-degree view, not to mention in full 4K. Or even its popular, yet affordable 4K Spotlight indoor/Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 security camera offers most of the same bells and whistles – minus the wide angle. Crime-solving TV tropes like ‘zoom and enhance’ in CSI just might be a part of film and TV history with security cameras improving and beginning to capture footage in 4K.
But it’s also Lorex’s AI that’s worth noting. You could even say that ‘zoom and enhance’ are just predictions of the future and the trope is coming to life.
AI cameras are even capable of enhancing license plate numbers or detecting colors on clothes. This means, you’ll probably be armed with ample and clear proof if you’re unfortunate enough to have to present evidence to your local authorities.
Or at the least, you’ll enjoy the peace of mind knowing that you’ll be able to see the culprit in full 4K when they decide to swipe your Amazon package off your porch. And then blare an alarm or a vociferous warning, when the AI identifies that a suspected perpetrator is trespassing.
Short of taking matters into your own hands, which is never a good option, the best solution the public and celebrities are turning to that puts some of the power into potential victim’s hands is to catch the perps in action and report it to authorities. With tech evolving rapidly, having a security camera in the first place itself is becoming a must-have, making it easier than ever to identify thiefs.
As communities and individuals continue to navigate the challenges posed by rising crime rates, AI-powered security systems offer a promising tool for enhancing safety and peace of mind. With the right technology in place, we can all take a step towards creating safer environments for ourselves and our loved ones.