Kacey Musgraves Claims She Saw the Ghost of Italian Explorer Marco Polo's Wife During Venice Trip: Photos

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Kacey Musgraves really does believe in ghosts. The country singer, 37, claimed she saw the ghost of 13th century Italian explorer Marco Polo's wife Hao Dong while on a trip to Venice, Italy.

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Kacey Musgraves Shared Photos of Her Possible Ghost Encounter

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Kacey Musgraves recently went to Venice, Italy, and visited Marco Polo's family home.

The "I Believe in Ghosts" crooner took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 21, to share her findings, and even posted photographic evidence with her paranormal encounters. "Ok so late last night I was walking around quiet, empty Venice and this one canal between two buildings struck me. This one very old balcony was illuminated (on the left and it made me feel something so I took a pic)," she wrote on a blurry and dark snapshot of what looked like a river canal.

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Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Kacey Musgraves took to her social media to share her supernatural experience.

"I don't know how I didn't notice but later I looked and it turned out like this, which, kinda looks like a painting but also. Does this not look like people? I swear there was nothing there in person that even remotely looked like that," Musgraves wrote on the next photo that had an illuminated building in the same area.

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Kacey Musgraves Visited Marco Polo's Family Home in Venice

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram The country singer shared several hazy images of the possible ghost.

In another image, she circled a hazy figure that appeared to be standing above the river. The songwriter noted she went back to the same place the following day in an attempt to get a better look at the supernatural being in the daylight. "I went back this morning to look at it," she wrote on another Instagram Story. "This was the single, illuminated balcony [and] this is where those 'people' are. But I swear it was completely dark there. No lights or people or reflections or anything." In the photo, she pointed to the balcony and the gondola where she believed she saw the supposed ghost.

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Kacey Musgraves explained the figure was the ghost of Marco Polo's wife Hao Dong.