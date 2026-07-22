Kacey Musgraves Claims She Saw the Ghost of Italian Explorer Marco Polo's Wife During Venice Trip: Photos
July 22 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Kacey Musgraves really does believe in ghosts.
The country singer, 37, claimed she saw the ghost of 13th century Italian explorer Marco Polo's wife Hao Dong while on a trip to Venice, Italy.
Kacey Musgraves Shared Photos of Her Possible Ghost Encounter
The "I Believe in Ghosts" crooner took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 21, to share her findings, and even posted photographic evidence with her paranormal encounters.
"Ok so late last night I was walking around quiet, empty Venice and this one canal between two buildings struck me. This one very old balcony was illuminated (on the left and it made me feel something so I took a pic)," she wrote on a blurry and dark snapshot of what looked like a river canal.
"I don't know how I didn't notice but later I looked and it turned out like this, which, kinda looks like a painting but also. Does this not look like people? I swear there was nothing there in person that even remotely looked like that," Musgraves wrote on the next photo that had an illuminated building in the same area.
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Kacey Musgraves Visited Marco Polo's Family Home in Venice
In another image, she circled a hazy figure that appeared to be standing above the river.
The songwriter noted she went back to the same place the following day in an attempt to get a better look at the supernatural being in the daylight.
"I went back this morning to look at it," she wrote on another Instagram Story. "This was the single, illuminated balcony [and] this is where those 'people' are. But I swear it was completely dark there. No lights or people or reflections or anything."
In the photo, she pointed to the balcony and the gondola where she believed she saw the supposed ghost.
"There was a gondola driver standing there and he pointed out the balcony and I asked if he knew what the place was, and he said 'oh yes, that building is very very old and it was Marco Polo's family house,'" she penned.
Musgraves concluded her supernatural saga by sharing a screenshot of a website that gave a possible explanation as to why she saw Dong's spirit.
According to Venetian folklore, Dong was the daughter of Mongolian ruler Kublai Khan and she fell in love with Polo before he brought her back to Italy in 1290s.
She apparently could not adjust to the Western way of life and faced envy from Polo's sisters. The women allegedly told Dong that Polo had died in battle and she burned her clothes before jumping out of a window into the canal below out of grief.