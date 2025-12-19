15 Celebrities Who Believe in Ghosts: From Ariana Grande to Vanessa Hudgens and More

Article continues below advertisement

Adele

Source: MEGA Adele shared a ghost encounter.

In a 2012 60 Minutes interview, Adele told Anderson Cooper the 10-bedroom property in West Sussex, southern England, was "a bit of a cliché, really." After sharing it had been a "convent for a little while," the singer said, "This bit's all quite scary, really."

Ariana Grande

Source: MEGA Ariana Grande called people out for critiquing her body.

Even Ariana Grande believes in ghosts and aliens. Recalling one experience, she shared with Complex, "We were in Kansas City a few weeks ago and went to this haunted castle and were so excited. The next night, we wanted to go to Stull Cemetery, which is known as one of the seven gates to h--- on Earth … I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car, and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon, and there was a fly in the car randomly, which is another sign of a demon." The Wicked actress recalled feeling so scared that she suggested leaving the haunted property. "I rolled down the window before we left and said, 'We apologize. We didn't mean to disrupt your peace.' Then I took a picture, and there are three super distinct faces in the picture — they're faces of textbook demons," she added.

Demi Lovato

Source: MEGA Demi Lovato has been open about her ghostly encounters.

Demi Lovato has shared her experiences with ghosts several times. In a 2013 BuzzFeed article, she confirmed her house in Texas was "so ridiculously haunted." "Not by a bad spirit, but a little girl. I think her name is Emily. I've had a medium come over and ghost hunters, and they both told me the same name, Emily. There were so many times that I saw her when I was growing up," Lovato wrote. She continued, "I believe that everyone can tune into that part of their mind. I think I have a really strong connection to the afterlife … When I walk into a room, I can tell if something has happened there or not or if a hotel is haunted." The Camp Rock actress recounted another eerie experience while ghost hunting on her 2021 Peacock show, Unidentified with Demi Lovato. She told the guys to leave the room since the ghost, named Carmen, had a trauma and did not like men. Moments after Lovato began belting out her hit track "Skyscraper," her EMF detector suddenly lit up. "That's the coolest standing ovation I've ever had!" she said.

Emma Stone

Source: MEGA Emma Stone said she had never met her late grandfather.

During a 2014 appearance on Late Night with David Letterman, Emma Stone revealed there was "a long family history with quarters" and that her late grandfather had been making his presence known. "My grandfather leaves quarters. It's amazing, it's absolutely him. That's the joy of it, it's not a logical thing, it's magical," she said.

Gigi Hadid

Source: MEGA According to Gigi Hadid, her family befriended the ghost.

Gigi Hadid spun a spooky story in a 2018 Vogue interview, disclosing she had many "unexplainable experiences" with the "supernatural." "When we were kids, we lived in this really old house, and I was given the attic as my room. We used to hear this weird sound in the closet, and then we asked my dad, and he said this old lady used to live in the house," she said. The supermodel and her family reportedly befriended the spirit instead of getting scared: "We convinced ourselves, and we would talk to her. We'd be like, 'Girl, we'll bring you some tea.'"

Jenny McCarthy

Source: MEGA Jenny McCarthy shared the creepy footage on Facebook.

"HAUNTED! Just happened in my house! I had to look at the security tape to prove it. Ahh!!" Jenny McCarthy captioned a viral July 2018 Facebook video that reportedly captured the piano playing creepy notes on its own.

Joy Behar

Source: MEGA Joy Behar alleged her home had 'sexual ghosts.'

Joy Behar reportedly had a run-in with "sexual ghosts." "I've had s-- with a few ghosts and never got pregnant," she claimed in an October 2022 episode of The View. Whoopi Goldberg replied, "I'm just gonna let that ride. I don't know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I'm going to let it ride."

Keanu Reeves

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves had a spooky experience as a child.

Ghosts are not afraid of John Wick. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2014, Keanu Reeves reminisced about the time he saw a ghost as a child. "We'd come from Australia. Renata, [our] nanny, [was] in the bedroom. My sister is asleep; she's sitting over there. I'm hanging out," he said. "There was a doorway, and all of a sudden, this jacket comes waving through the doorway, this empty jacket — there's no body, there's no legs, it's just there. And then it disappears."

Khloé Kardashian

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian also talked about her whale phobia.

In an episode of her podcast, Khloé Kardashian shared a spine-chilling story about encountering a "little girl" spirit in her rental home. "This girl would go in her [True] room, she would wake her up. True would tell me about her," she shared, noting her daughter talked to her nannies and other people about the ghost, too. "I heard somebody walking down the hallway and I was like, did True get out of the crib because it was a little kid's footsteps. True was still sleeping," she said, adding, "I remember she brushed my hair."

Kristen Stewart

Source: MEGA Kristen Stewart reportedly talks to ghosts.

Kristen Stewart not only believes in ghosts — she talks to them. "If I'm in a weird, small town, making a movie, and I'm in a strange apartment, I will literally be like, 'No, please, I cannot deal. Anyone else, but it cannot be me,'" she told Vanity Fair in 2019. "Who knows what ghosts are, but there is an energy that I'm really sensitive to. Not just with ghosts but with people. People stain rooms all the time."

Matthew McConaughey

Source: MEGA A ghost called Madame Bleu reportedly resided in Matthew McConaughey's home.

Speaking about a spirit named Madame Bleu, Matthew McConaughey shared he was "not even under the influence" when he saw her. "She wasn't that happy, it didn't seem like she was going to be much fun to hang around or have in my house, so I went ahead and stood my ground," he told ScreenSlam. "I opened the door and said, 'You can move around all you want, but I'm not going anywhere.'" Even McConaughey's guests felt there was "someone down in that hall," though Madame Bleu eventually stopped making her presence felt.

Melissa McCarthy

Source: MEGA Melissa McCarthy had multiple encounters with ghosts.

Even Ghostbusters star Melissa McCarthy is not immune to ghostly experiences in real life. "I do believe in ghosts," she revealed in a Us Weekly interview. "I lived in a house in Boulder, Colo., that every time you walked up there, everyone who walked up there said, 'Oh, I don't like this.' There was just a presence."

Miley Cyrus

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus reportedly had an experience in her allegedly haunted London flat.

Miley Cyrus is not one of those "Ghost Lovers." In a 2013 interview with Elle UK, the "Flowers" songstress opened up about the "seriously so terrifying" encounter she had in a haunted rental apartment in London. "I was having really crazy dreams … and one night, my little sister — it sounds crazy to tell you — but she was standing in the shower, and all of a sudden, I hear her scream," she recalled. "I run in there, and the water had somehow flipped to hot, but it was still. It wasn't like the water had just changed, the knob had turned, but she hadn't turned it, and it was burning her. She was really red." Cyrus also talked about seeing a little boy "sitting on the sink watching [her] take a shower." "Liam [Hemsworth] had an experience, my mom had an experience, we all had these crazy experiences and it was terrifying," she noted.

Sting

Source: MEGA Sting initially did not believe in ghosts.

Once a non-believer, Sting eventually experienced living with ghosts in a North London haunted house. "Furniture was in a different place, bottles were smashed, plates were smashed on the floor," he said, adding he and his wife saw female and child ghosts. Sting added, "I liked the ghosts. I enjoyed their company."

Vanessa Hudgens

Source: MEGA Vanessa Hudgens 'accepted the fact' that she 'sees and hears' things.