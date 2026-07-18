Hot Photos Alert! See Kacey Musgraves' Sexiest Moments

From beachside bikinis to off-duty looks, Kacey Musgraves has a knack for making every moment sizzle.

Kacey Musgraves knows how to turn up the heat with her stunning photos.

Kacey Musgraves always brings the heat wherever she goes.

During a tropical beach getaway, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter strolled barefoot along the shoreline in a lime green one-piece swimsuit with high-cut legs and an open-back design. She completed the vacation look with oversized sunglasses and minimal accessories, with her long dark hair adding to the sun-soaked vibe.

"These g--- — they're trying to murder me!" she captioned the post.

In May, the country star made headlines when she responded to a fat internet activist who was frustrated she could not fit into her new Walmart clothing line.

"Hi, I'm not in control at all. Sorry you're disappointed. Hope this helps," Musgraves told the activist.