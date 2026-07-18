Hot Photos Alert! See Kacey Musgraves' Sexiest Moments
July 18 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Cheeky Outing
Kacey Musgraves always brings the heat wherever she goes.
During a tropical beach getaway, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter strolled barefoot along the shoreline in a lime green one-piece swimsuit with high-cut legs and an open-back design. She completed the vacation look with oversized sunglasses and minimal accessories, with her long dark hair adding to the sun-soaked vibe.
"These g--- — they're trying to murder me!" she captioned the post.
In May, the country star made headlines when she responded to a fat internet activist who was frustrated she could not fit into her new Walmart clothing line.
"Hi, I'm not in control at all. Sorry you're disappointed. Hope this helps," Musgraves told the activist.
Confidently Beautiful
While at Gruene Hall in May, Musgraves lit up the stage in a sparkling low-cut number that accentuated her busty frame. She also raised her drink as she blew a kiss to the crowd.
Booty Work
The "Mexico Honey" singer teased fans with a sultry, low-angle snap of herself and a friend catching some rays in barely-there bikinis.
She wrote in the caption, "can we please change dump to a different word."
Spring-Like Beauty
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In October 2024, the "Dry Spell" songstress channeled spring in a vibrant yellow tiered maxi dress with layered ruffles. She styled her long brunette hair in loose waves during the outing.
"left a little piece of my heart in hawaii 🌺💛," she shared.
Frontier Charm
"random bulls---," she captioned the post, which included a mirror selfie showcasing her country style in a graphic Dallas Cowboys tee. She tucked her top into denim shorts and finished the look with a white cowboy hat and boots.
Bikini Goddess
While vacationing in Dubrovnik-Neretva County, the "Middle of Nowhere" crooner slipped into a plunging triangle top bikini and high-waisted bottoms. She swept her hair into a loose updo as she struck a seductive pose against the crystal-clear turquoise water.
"'heartbreak feels good in a place like this' lol," she cheekily wrote in the caption of the May 2024 update.
Lovely, Lovely!
Musgraves was pretty in pink in an April 2023 upload, flashing a bright smile while holding a pink balloon in a blush-toned two-piece outfit with shimmering embellishments.
She told her fans, "Went hard in the Big Easy🔮🐊🎊⚜️."