Kacey Musgraves Shows Off Her Bum in Cheeky Vacation Photos
June 19 2026, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET
Kacey Musgraves is fully leaning into vacation mode, and she’s letting fans come along for the ride.
The country star recently dropped a set of tropical Instagram photos that instantly grabbed attention, offering a laid-back peek at her beach getaway. In one standout shot, Musgraves was seen strolling along a scenic shoreline in a shimmering lime-green one-piece swimsuit. With the ocean stretching behind her, she glanced back over her shoulder with an easy smile, while the high-cut design highlighted her figure against the bright sand and blue water.
She completed the effortless beach vibe with oversized sunglasses and loose, dark hair, keeping things cool and carefree as she spent the day by the sea.
Musgraves added her usual humor to the post, keeping things light in the caption.
"These gays — they're trying to murder me!" she wrote.
She didn’t stop there, later chiming in the comments with another playful line: "Where was the bus to Caguas?"
Fans Flooded the Comments Section
As expected, followers wasted no time reacting, turning the comment section into a full-on fan celebration.
“I’m gay for you gurl 😮💨💜🔥,” one user joked.
Another fan added, “wow imagine being friends w kacey im so jealous.”
A third chimed in with, “You’re giving bad girl good mood energy ✨🍯.”
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Life After a Major Album Release
The beach photos come just a month after the release of her album Middle of Nowhere, marking a new chapter in her music journey.
According to Variety, the album, which was released on May 1, was written during a rare stretch in Musgraves’ life when she was single for an extended period, following her breakup with writer Cole Schafer and her earlier divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2020.
Finding Her Footing Again
In a past interview with the outlet, Musgraves opened up about how that transitional period shaped her creativity and mindset.
“I had been going through a breakup and I really needed to feel grounded, and I had all this time and space around me. So I went down there, and someone had put up this sign in the middle of the town which literally said, ‘Golden, Texas: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere.’ It made me laugh, and I was just like, OK, that’s obviously meant to be a little bit self-deprecating, but there was this quiet confidence about it that I really liked,” she told the outlet.
She also reflected on embracing uncertainty during that chapter of her life.
“It’s a wormhole I can get really nerdy about, but the concept of liminal space is really interesting to me. They’re usually places that are transitional and meant for passing through, like airport terminals and hallways. I’ve been in this period of learning how to be a single adult for the first time, really, in my adult life, so this was freaky for me. It was kind of like, ‘Oh God, I’m by myself,’ but I really learned how to lean into that: You’re in this weird hallway between what you’re sure about and what you can’t see. That would’ve freaked me out at any other time, but this time I was like, wait, what if it’s awesome that I don’t know? I let myself hang out in uncomfortability, and I ended up getting totally f----- obsessed with it,” she added.