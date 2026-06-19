Kacey Musgraves Shows Off Her Bum in Cheeky Vacation Photos

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Kacey Musgraves is fully leaning into vacation mode, and she’s letting fans come along for the ride. The country star recently dropped a set of tropical Instagram photos that instantly grabbed attention, offering a laid-back peek at her beach getaway. In one standout shot, Musgraves was seen strolling along a scenic shoreline in a shimmering lime-green one-piece swimsuit. With the ocean stretching behind her, she glanced back over her shoulder with an easy smile, while the high-cut design highlighted her figure against the bright sand and blue water.

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Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Kacey Musgraves shared a series of tropical vacation photos on Instagram that quickly gained attention.

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She completed the effortless beach vibe with oversized sunglasses and loose, dark hair, keeping things cool and carefree as she spent the day by the sea. Musgraves added her usual humor to the post, keeping things light in the caption. "These gays — they're trying to murder me!" she wrote. She didn’t stop there, later chiming in the comments with another playful line: "Where was the bus to Caguas?"

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Fans Flooded the Comments Section

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram One standout image showed the singer wearing a lime-green swimsuit while posing on the beach.

As expected, followers wasted no time reacting, turning the comment section into a full-on fan celebration. “I’m gay for you gurl 😮‍💨💜🔥,” one user joked. Another fan added, “wow imagine being friends w kacey im so jealous.” A third chimed in with, “You’re giving bad girl good mood energy ✨🍯.”

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Life After a Major Album Release

Source: @spaceykacey/Instagram Kacey Musgraves captioned her post with a humorous message that sparked reactions from fans online.

The beach photos come just a month after the release of her album Middle of Nowhere, marking a new chapter in her music journey. According to Variety, the album, which was released on May 1, was written during a rare stretch in Musgraves’ life when she was single for an extended period, following her breakup with writer Cole Schafer and her earlier divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2020.

Finding Her Footing Again

Source: MEGA The songstress’ album ‘Middle of Nowhere’ was created during a period of major personal transition in her life.