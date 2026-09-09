Kai Trump Says College Parties Will Have to Wait as She Prioritizes Golf and Studies at Miami
Sept. 9 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is putting college parties on the back burner as she begins a new chapter at the University of Miami.
"I feel like I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf and stuff like that. I'm here for golf. I'm not here to party in Miami so I guess it's okay," she said, per The Spun.
"College life is fun. When you're a student athlete, that makes it hard to be honest with you," she added.
Kai Trump Put Golf First
The 19-year-old, who joined the Miami Hurricanes women's golf team as a freshman, has started college with a packed schedule.
"I wake up every day at like 5:00am and then I don't normally go to sleep until like 10:30," she said.
Her comments showed where her priorities were during her first year on campus, with golf and academics taking center stage.
Kai Trump Opened Up About College
Per Fox News Digital, she documented her college transition on her YouTube channel.
"I’m very tired if you guys cannot tell by my face," she said while getting ready for her day.
Before leaving Jupiter, Florida, the media personality opened up about the emotions surrounding the move.
"I’ve been, like, literally sobbing," she said.
"It’s just, like, really sad that I have to say goodbye to, like, everyone today. I’m not, like, a very emotional person at all, so this is, like, really weird for me to cry," she continued.
"I’m just struggling right now just, like, thinking about it, but, like, I’m excited," she added.
The move marked a major change for President Donald Trump's granddaughter as she began her freshman year away from home.
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Kai Trump Adjusted to Miami Life
Once she arrived in Miami, Kai began settling into her new home with help from her best friend, Emma.
Emma also made sure Kai had brought groceries.
"Emma got me some frozen foods because I haven't eaten in like three days," Kai said in the video.
Kai's YouTube vlog also showed her receiving Miami team gear, including branded apparel and golf equipment, before attending her first team practice.
"I got sick with strep on Wednesday, my first week of school," Kai said in the video.
She later returned home to recover.
"I came all the way back to Jupiter because I was so sick. I needed, like, my mom to nurse me back to health," she said.