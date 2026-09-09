'Lucky' Kai Trump Shows Off Lavish College Apartment as She Starts Freshman Year at University of Miami: Watch
Sept. 9 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
Kai Trump recently gave fans a glimpse into her new life away from home, and her first college apartment is anything but ordinary.
"It's nice to have my own stuff and to, you know, live my own and start my next chapter in my life," Trump said during an apartment tour shared on YouTube.
Her New Home Gives Her Plenty of Space
Trump's new home is a far cry from the typical freshman dorm room, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and several spaces for studying and relaxing.
She began her tour in the kitchen, which she quickly identified as her favorite part because she enjoys eating "a lot." The kitchen opens into a living room with a white sofa and modern fireplace.
"Got my fireplace, which is like I think the coolest part of this," she said.
The apartment also includes a guest bathroom and a dedicated office for schoolwork. Her private bedroom features another bathroom and a walk-in closet.
Trump Is Making the Apartment Her Own
Despite the polished look of the space, Trump added personal touches that connect her new home to the places and people she loves.
She showed viewers an Aspen-themed picture she hung herself because of her love of skiing. A New York City image also appears in the apartment, along with photos celebrating her family and growing career as a content creator.
One particularly personal photo shows Kai with her grandfather, President Donald Trump. She also displayed YouTube creator awards recognizing the audience she built before heading to college.
"I'm very, very lucky to have this obviously as a freshman," she said. "I'm very lucky I have this apartment. It's amazing. I love it."
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College Life Is Already Keeping Her Busy
The apartment may offer a comfortable retreat, but Kai's freshman year is hardly all about relaxing at home.
She joined the University of Miami women's golf team and said her athletic commitments have made it difficult to explore much of the city.
"I haven't really explored Miami yet because I'm so busy with the golf," she said. "I'm here for golf, I'm not here to party in Miami, so I guess that's OK."
Golf also keeps pulling her back toward Jupiter, Fla., where her trainers, coaches and equipment remain. Kai uses days off to return home and continue training.
Her schedule was already intensifying when she filmed the apartment tour. She was preparing to leave for her first tournament the following day and planned to document more of the experience.
"I have a 5 a.m. qualifying day, so I think I'm gonna vlog that," Kai said.
She also said her mental game and ball striking were going well, while admitting putting is an area she wants to improve.
She Is Adjusting to Life Away From Home
The apartment tour came after Kai documented a much more emotional side of her transition to college.
Before leaving for Miami, she became tearful while saying goodbye to family and friends. She later admitted that starting college had been difficult, even as she looked forward to the independence that came with it.
Now, Kai said she is enjoying her new surroundings and the people around her.
"College has been great. I love my team very, very much. They all have become like my best friends already," she said, while also praising her coaches.
Kai also offered a positive verdict on her new city.
"Miami is the place to be, to be honest with you. I'm very happy that I chose Miami and I'm here. And I love it so far," she concluded.