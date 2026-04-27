Kai Trump Gets All Dolled Up for Prom in Body-Hugging Red Dress: Watch
April 27 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is celebrating her senior year with a standout prom moment.
Donald Trump's eldest granddaughter, 18, headed to the special event in style, showing off a body-hugging red dress in a video shared via Instagram on Saturday, April 25.
Kai Trump Headed to Prom in Red Cut-Out Gown
In the clip, set to Justin Bieber's "Beauty and a Beat," the teen rocked a red, floor-length bodycon dress that featured a flirty cut-out at the chest.
"Senior Prom! Full video is out now on YouTube! #prom #senioryear #highschool," she captioned the upload.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, wore her light brown hair straight and opted for a soft glam makeup look as she and her friends mouthed the lyrics before coming together for a group dance at the end.
Social Media Loved Kai Trump's Gown
Kai had plenty of supporters in the comments section, with many calling red her color.
"You all both look beautiful and cute❤️," one admirer said, while another added, "Love the red."
"Wow! Kai congratulations🎓," a third added. "That is the coolest prom party I have ever seen. I hope you're having a great time. I really like the red dress, I like the color red too."
- Kai Trump Poses for 'Last First Day of High School' After Committing to University of Miami: Photos
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Kai Trump Shared Controversial 5-Year Plan on TikTok
Though her latest upload was filled with support, Kai faced backlash earlier this month after she opened up about where she saw her life headed in the next five years.
"In five years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," the high school student said in an April 7 TikTok video. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well."
Kai hinted at a current project in the works as well, teasing, "Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."
Kai Trump Faced Backlash for Being 'Out of Touch'
Many deemed her goals "out of touch" and urged the teenager to "read the room" as the U.S. continues to wage war on Iran.
"ENLIST!! You'd be PERFECT for it!" one user wrote, while a second asked, "What about the military?"
"I see you in the army serving your country…." another snubbed.
Others slammed Kai by griping about her grandfather and current POTUS, 79, "Tell ur grandpa thanks for these prices WE have to worry about not those billionaires," referring to inflation and rising prices across the country.