'Out of Touch' Kai Trump Blasted After Revealing 'Five-Year Plan' to Play Golf and 'Build Her Brand': 'Read the Room'

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Kai Trump already has her future figured out — well, at least the next five years. The 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, shared a TikTok clip on April 8 and opened up about where she sees herself going in the forthcoming half decade.

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Kai Trump Revealed Where She Sees Herself in Five Years

"In five years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," she wished. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well." Kai then teased she has a project currently in production, as she dished: "I'm working on something now. Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok Kai Trump hopes to graduate college and play pro golf.

Viewers rolled their eyes over Kai's predictions for her future, branding her as "out of touch." "Read the room," one user commented. "I see you in the Army serving your Country…." another snubbed. Others slammed Kai by griping about her grandfather and current POTUS, Donald Trump. "Tell grandpa to stop it’s actually getting sad," someone begged.

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Kai Trump Was Also Shamed for Sharing Her Dream Job

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump is one of Donald Trump's 10 grandkids.

"Tell ur grandpa thanks for these [gas] prices WE have to worry about not those billionaires," one scoffed. In another social media video she posted on March 27, Kai got more hate for revealing what her dream career would be. "My dream job is literally what I’m doing now. Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that’s my dream job," she noted. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, is probably my dream job. So that’s pretty much, I guess, entrepreneurship. That’s my dream job."

Source: @kaitrump/YouTube The golfer recently shared a vlog showing her Erewhon trip.