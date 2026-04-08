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'Out of Touch' Kai Trump Blasted After Revealing 'Five-Year Plan' to Play Golf and 'Build Her Brand': 'Read the Room'

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump was blasted for being 'out of touch' after sharing her 'five-year plan' on social media.

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April 8 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump already has her future figured out — well, at least the next five years.

The 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, shared a TikTok clip on April 8 and opened up about where she sees herself going in the forthcoming half decade.

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Kai Trump Revealed Where She Sees Herself in Five Years

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Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump discussed her future plans on TikTok.

"In five years, hopefully I’ll be graduating from college then, and I can really see myself hopefully being on the LPGA tour playing professional golf," she wished. "But also maintaining my socials and create my own brand, as well."

Kai then teased she has a project currently in production, as she dished: "I'm working on something now. Can't really say a whole lot, but there are going to be big things in the future."

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image of kai trump
Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/TikTok

Kai Trump hopes to graduate college and play pro golf.

Viewers rolled their eyes over Kai's predictions for her future, branding her as "out of touch."

"Read the room," one user commented. "I see you in the Army serving your Country…." another snubbed.

Others slammed Kai by griping about her grandfather and current POTUS, Donald Trump. "Tell grandpa to stop it’s actually getting sad," someone begged.

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Kai Trump Was Also Shamed for Sharing Her Dream Job

image of kai trump and Donald trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump is one of Donald Trump's 10 grandkids.

"Tell ur grandpa thanks for these [gas] prices WE have to worry about not those billionaires," one scoffed.

In another social media video she posted on March 27, Kai got more hate for revealing what her dream career would be.

"My dream job is literally what I’m doing now. Playing golf, social media, entertaining, creating my own business. I think that’s my dream job," she noted. "Traveling the world, meeting new people, is probably my dream job. So that’s pretty much, I guess, entrepreneurship. That’s my dream job."

image of kai trump
Source: @kaitrump/YouTube

The golfer recently shared a vlog showing her Erewhon trip.

Social media users quickly took to the comments section to shame Kai over her choice of work.

"So basically unemployed 👏👏 wonderful dream," one person wrote.

"There was no job mentioned ☠️," another penned, while someone else chimed in: "Clueless. Out of touch. So you wanna be retired?"

She faced even more backlash last month after taking a grocery shopping trip to the Los Angeles-based luxury supermarket Erewhon. She shared her experience in a YouTube vlog titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon."

Kai was labeled "tone-deaf" when she divulged she spent $165 on a sweatshirt and joked about going "bankrupt." She also got herself a smoothie valued at $21 and said her entire grocery haul came out to $233.

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