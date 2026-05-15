Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai 'Excited' for Miami College Lifestyle But Remains 'Extremely Focused' on Golf Dreams

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Kai Trump may be heading to one of the nation's biggest party schools, but her priorities remain on the putting green. "Kai is extremely focused on golf," a source told a news outlet on Friday, May 15. "She has demonstrated the discipline to continue with it and go as far as she can."

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Kai Trump Is 'Excited' About Heading to University of Miami

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump announced plans to attend the University of Miami in 2024.

Donald Trump's granddaughter graduated from The Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday, May 15, and is set to join the University of Miami's golf team this fall. Kai, the eldest daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., "grew up with the sport" and is reportedly eager to prove herself as a valuable member on the team. "Kai was impressed with the team in Miami and is excited about going to school there," the source continued. “She is a good player. I think she will improve a great deal under the right coaching.”

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Vanessa Trump Made Rare Appearance With Daughter Kai

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump celebrated her future at the University of Miami with a 'bed party.'

Kai celebrated her future at the University of Miami earlier this month with a "bed party," a high school tradition where loved ones decorate their bed with merchandise from their future college. "Bed Party SZN 🧡💚," she captioned photos from the celebration on May 4, where her mother, 48, made a rare appearance amid boyfriend Tiger Woods' recent rehab battle.

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Kai Trump Celebrated With 'Bed Party'

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump's room was decked out with University of Miami gear.

The teen donned a dark green tank and light-wash denim jeans as she posed on her bed, a University of Miami water bottle in hand and an array of school T-shirts spread across her bed. Her wall was also decorated with the school's logo, alongside green, orange and white streamers and balloons. Vanessa was all smiles next to her daughter to mark the special milestone, opting for a white long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

Kai Trump Revealed College Decision in 2024

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump thanked her grandfather Donald Trump for giving her 'access to great courses.'