Vanessa Trump Emerges After Boyfriend Tiger Woods' Arrest to Celebrate Daughter Kai, 18, Attending University of Miami in the Fall: Photos

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Vanessa Trump made a rare social media appearance to celebrate daughter Kai Trump's future at the University of Miami! On Monday, May 4, Donald Trump's eldest grandchild had a "bed party," which is when a high school senior's loved ones decorate their bed with merchandise from the university they enrolled in. "Bed Party SZN 🧡💚," she captioned photos from her celebration.

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Kai Trump Is Attending the University of Miami

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram Kai Trump will attend the University of Miami to play golf.

Kai donned a dark green tank and jeans while she posed on her bed with a U Miami water bottle and plenty of shirts laid out on her blanket. She also had her school's logo pinned on her wall alongside green, orange and white streamers and balloons. The 18-year-old posed solo, with friends and alongside her mom, who has been keeping a low-profile since boyfriend Tiger Woods entered rehab following a March DUI arrest.

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Source: @tigerwoods/instagram Vanessa Trump has been supporting boyfriend Tiger Woods since his DUI arrest.

Just like Tiger, Kai is an avid golfer, and she'll be playing the sport in the Sunshine State. She first announced she was going to the Florida school in 2024, writing on social media at the time, "I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami."

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram The 18-year-old announced her verbal commitment to the school in 2024.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point," she expressed. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me." "I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on," Kai continued. "Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes! 🧡💚."

Is Kai Trump in a Relationship?

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/tiktok TikTok users questioned if Kai Trump and her pal Emma are more than friends.