Kai Trump Says She'd 'Rather Look Like' Her Mom Vanessa While Admitting Her Face Has 'Aged a Lot' During Red Carpet Glam Session

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Kai Trump isn't afraid to joke about getting older despite being just 19 years old. The aspiring golf star made the candid remarks while getting ready for her red carpet debut at the 2026 ESPYs, where she opened up about how much she thinks her face has changed over the past year. However, she doesn't think that's a bad thing, as she believes she's starting to resemble mom Vanessa Trump more.

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Kai Trump Tries LED Skincare Device

Source: @KaiTrump/YouTube The 19-year-old joked she has 'aged a lot' while trying an LED skincare device.

In a YouTube vlog documenting her preparations for the annual awards show, the teen sat down with her longtime makeup artist, Brianna, who began the beauty session with an LED skincare device. "So this actually pushes in anything that you put on your face. Like all your skincare, it elaborates it with some red light," the professional explained while treating Kai's skin. Intrigued by the device, Kai admitted she was tempted to buy one for herself. "This lifts the eye real nice," Brianna added before joking, "We gotta do all the stops."

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Source: @KaiTrump/YouTube Kai Trump said she believes her face has changed significantly over the past few years.

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Kai Trump Jokes She's 'Aged a Lot'

Source: @KaiTrump/YouTube The teen said she noticed a difference after Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Playing along, Kai quipped, "I've aged a lot, so we're gonna need it." Her comment prompted laughter from Brianna, who replied, "Oh my! She said she's aged!" Kai quickly clarified what she meant. "No, so me and Steph were looking back. So I'll show you guys, actually. I'll show you guys," she said while scrolling through photos on her phone. As Kai searched for an older picture, Brianna reassured her that any changes had been positive. "I mean, I think you've definitely aged in a good way though," the makeup artist said. Kai agreed her appearance had evolved, explaining, "My face has changed a lot honestly. In the past like three months, it's changed a lot." She added that she first started noticing the difference after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

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The Teen Looks Like Mom Vanessa Trump

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram Makeup artist Brianna told Kai Trump she now looks '1,000 percent' more like her mom, Vanessa Trump.

The conversation soon shifted to who Kai resembles most in her family. "When you were saying you look more like your mom, you 1,000 percent do," Brianna said. "No, yeah. I do. That's a great compliment," Kai replied. "That's like the biggest compliment," Brianna responded. Kai agreed, adding, "I'd rather look like my mom."

'You're Glowing Up'

Source: @KaiTrump/YouTube The makeup artist said Kai Trump was 'glowing up.'