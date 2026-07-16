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Kai Trump turned heads on the red carpet at the 2026 ESPYs, though she immediately drew comparisons to her grandfather Donald Trump due to her bronzed look. The 19-year-old attended the New York City award show on Wednesday, July 15, wearing a plunging, floor-length gold gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit.

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Kai Trump Walked the Red Carpet in Gold Gown

Source: MEGAA Kai Trump attended the 2026 ESPYs on July 15.

Kai wore her blonde hair in loose waves, finishing the look with metallic stilettos. The future University of Miami student, who will be playing golf at the school, was all smiles for the media appearance, alternating between flashing her teeth and posing with her lips closed.

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Kai Trump's Spray Tan Drew Reactions

Source: MEGA Kai Trump was accused of 'using' Donald Trump's bronzer by social media.

Her appearance went viral on social media, with many comparing her spray tan to the president's complexion, as he's often teased for his signature spray-tanned look. "Playing in her grandpa's makeup and went crazy with the apricot bronzer," one user joked, while another said, "She has her grandpa's tan." "She looks 40. Did grandpa help her with her bronzer?" a third added. "Following in her grandfather's footsteps to be orange huh."

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Kai Trump's Body Language Was Decoded by Expert

Source: MEGA Kai Trump 'projected confidence' while walking the 2026 ESPYs red carpet.

A body language expert exclusively told OK! that Kai's pose suggested she was "preparing herself for the pressures that come with life in the spotlight." "She projects confidence by standing with her arms relaxed at her sides rather than using them as a barrier or to cover herself," Inbaal Honigman said in collaboration with casino.org/us. "But the subtle angle of her head tells a different story. The slight head tilt is an empathetic, approachable gesture that can also indicate she's still finding her confidence and isn't feeling completely self-assured just yet."

Kai Trump Tries to 'Stay Out of Politics'

Source: @kaitrump/TikTok Kai Trump want to show athletes that they can 'still do a ton of other things' outside of training.