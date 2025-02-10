Donald Trump Mocked for His 'Orange' Tan at Super Bowl: 'Usually the Face Paint Is at Least the Team Colors'

"I just say that I watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, okay. She’s a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan. So I happen to love her okay," he explained, referencing Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who has been outspoken in support of the POTUS.

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City — I have to go with Kansas City," he continued. "At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic."

The Eagles ended up beating the Chiefs 40 to 22.