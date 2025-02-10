Donald Trump Mocked for His 'Orange' Tan at Super Bowl: 'Usually the Face Paint Is at Least the Team Colors'
President Donald Trump was ridiculed for sporting his signature tanned look while attending the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9.
As images from the event made rounds on social media, critics on X, formerly known as Twitter, called him "orange" and a "clown" for his bronzed appearance.
One person wrote, "Who the f--- wears this much makeup to a football game?" and another replied, "The rumor is, they let him on the field at half time. He was actually one of the end zone pylons."
A third critic joked, "Usually the face paint is at least the teams colors," and a fourth teased, "When you work at the tanning salon and forget a customer in one of the beds overnight."
Another user pointed out President Trump's recent prediction that the Chiefs would take home the win, quipping: "At least Trump can’t brag all week on his Truth Social, how he picked the winner."
As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old made his predictions on who would win while speaking with Fox News host Bret Baier just before the big game.
"I just say that I watched this great quarterback who has, by the way, a phenomenal wife, okay. She’s a Trump fan, she’s a MAGA fan. So I happen to love her okay," he explained, referencing Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who has been outspoken in support of the POTUS.
"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he’s won, I have to go with Kansas City — I have to go with Kansas City," he continued. "At the same time, Philadelphia is just fantastic."
The Eagles ended up beating the Chiefs 40 to 22.
After the Super Bowl, Trump called out tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who had been booed at the sporting event.
"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he penned to his conservative social media platform on Sunday night. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
This isn't the first time he's slammed the award-winning artist. A few days after she publicly endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Trump wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social.