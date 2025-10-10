Kailyn Lowry's Estranged Father Dies at Age 66 Just 2 Weeks After They Reconnected for the First Time in Over a Decade

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry is mourning the loss of her estranged father, Raymond, who recently passed away at age 66 after suffering from stage four COPD, a lung disease. The Teen Mom star reconnected with her dad just two weeks before his death after finding out he was in hospice. The visit marked only the second time she met with him since she was a kid, as he was court-ordered to stay away from her while she was growing up.

Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry's father died at age 66 just two weeks after they reunited.

On her "Barely Famous" podcast, the reality star, 33, said she was glad she got "closure" with her parent, but she also regretted telling him on his deathbed that he "still looked mad." "If I would’ve just had the opportunity to tell him that I’m not mad anymore, I really appreciate the time that you gave me… I don’t know if that would’ve made a difference for him or not," the mom-of-seven spilled. "It’s more that piece of it is more for me, just to let him know that I’m not mad anymore, that part of it, that sucks."

Kailyn Lowry Admits She Feels 'Weird' About Mourning Her Dad

Source: @kaillowry/instagram The mom-of-seven was glad she got 'closure' with her father.

"Monday was really hard for me," she admitted of hearing the bad news. "And it was weird because I’d cry and then I’d be fine and then I would cry and then I’d be fine as if nothing was happening." Kailyn felt "weird" about the tragedy, because even though she feels "disconnected from him," she's also "so emotional about it." "I’m having a hard time understanding that part of it because I don’t understand why I’m emotional about it when I haven’t had a relationship with him my whole life, so I really don’t know," the MTV alum explained.

Did Kailyn Lowry's Dad Ever Meet Her Kids?

Source: @kaillowry/instagram The 'Barely Famous' podcast host admitted her dad wasn't interested in getting to know his grandchildren.

The podcast host noted that none of her kids ever met their grandfather, who didn't seem too interested when she showed him photos of her children while he was on his deathbed. "He said nothing. He literally said nothing," she revealed of how he reacted to the pictures. "And I was like, ‘Are you gonna say anything?’ And he’s like, ‘What do you want me to say?’ That’s how matter-of-fact he is."

When Kailyn posted the emotional podcast installment, she shared in the caption, "When grief and closure collide, it’s never simple. ❤️‍🩹 In this week’s episode, I open up about seeing my dad after over a decade and saying goodbye just weeks later. Grief is complex, healing even more so."

She Tried to Meet Up Years Ago

Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry's dad was 'court-ordered' not to see her as a child.