'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals 'Deadbeat' Father Is Dying: 'I'm Mad at Him'

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

'Teen Mom 2' alum Kailyn Lowry revealed her 'deadbeat' father is dying.

July 31 2025, Published 12:34 p.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry revealed her estranged father, Raymond Lowry, entered hospice for stage four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“I am joining the dead dads club,” Kailyn shared on the July 29 of her “Karma and Chaos” podcast. “Raymond has COPD, stage four.”

Even though he has not passed away yet, Kailyn admitted she already feels like she’s part of the club due to her father being a “deadbeat.”

Kailyn Lowry Has Mixed Emotions About Her Dad Dying

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry said she wants to know why her dad 'just gave up' on her.

“It’s layered,” she stated, adding she feels conflicted about the situation. “Obviously, I don’t have a relationship with him. I never did, but I feel like I didn’t ever get the answers I’ve been looking for.”

In 2019, she attempted to fix her relationship with her dad, but he shut it down, which only made her more upset.

“I feel like, ‘You don’t get to die without answering all the questions I have,’” she elaborated. “I want to know why he left, I want to know why he didn’t try harder. I want to know why he just gave up.”

Kailyn Lowry Is Angry at Her Father

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry admitted she's 'mad' at her father.

“I’m mad at him,” she said, admitting the way her father’s gone about things has always been tough for her to grasp. “I want to know how someone walks through this Earth and does the bare minimum to get by in life. You procreated multiple times and you don’t care? I just want to know where your head is at."

She then directly addressed her father, asking, “How did you walk through this Earth, giving the bare minimum, and you didn’t give a f---?”

Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry Remains Estranged From Her Mom

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry does not currently speak to her mother.

Aside from her father, Kailyn is also estranged from her mother, Suzi Irwin, which she addressed on a 2024 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. She noted she feels similar to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, who also had a tough relationship with her mom.

“I’ve done nothing that involves murder, [but] I’ve made bad decisions, and the guilt has eaten me alive,” Kailyn shared. “I cut off my own mom by choice, and it eats me alive every single day.”

Kailyn Lowry Has Heard From Her Mother Once in 5 Years

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry said she's 'made amends' with her decision to not speak to her mom.

Kailyn shared she’s only heard from her mother once in the past five years, which she sometimes feels guilty about. However, she's ready to move on with her life.

“So, I’ve made amends, and I’m at peace with my decision to cut my mom off,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it doesn’t still hurt on some days, weeks. That’s more so what I mean.”

