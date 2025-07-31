'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals 'Deadbeat' Father Is Dying: 'I'm Mad at Him'

Even though he has not passed away yet, Kailyn admitted she already feels like she’s part of the club due to her father being a “deadbeat.”

“I am joining the dead dads club,” Kailyn shared on the July 29 of her “Karma and Chaos” podcast. “Raymond has COPD, stage four.”

Kailyn Lowry said she wants to know why her dad 'just gave up' on her.

“It’s layered,” she stated, adding she feels conflicted about the situation. “Obviously, I don’t have a relationship with him. I never did, but I feel like I didn’t ever get the answers I’ve been looking for.”

In 2019, she attempted to fix her relationship with her dad, but he shut it down, which only made her more upset.

“I feel like, ‘You don’t get to die without answering all the questions I have,’” she elaborated. “I want to know why he left, I want to know why he didn’t try harder. I want to know why he just gave up.”