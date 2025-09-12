Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's 'Fighting' for Her Life in Shocking Post-Neck Surgery Update
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry revealed she's “fighting” for her life as she’s recovering from her neck lift and a heavy period.
“I bled through everything,” Lowry said on the September 11 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.
Kailyn Lowry 'Bled Through Everything'
She explained she got her period while recovering from her surgery, stating, “I severely underestimated the healing that is of a neck lift.”
While taking five of her kids to the dentist, Lowry said she “bled through everything, including her clothing.
“I had to go into the schools like that,” she added of what the aftermath looked like.
Kailyn Lowry Has Been Bleeding for 4 Days
The reality starlet explained it had been a “long time” since she’d bled through her things.
"I had it mostly under control,” she continued. “And now I'm back to bleeding through my stuff three times a day. I have been wearing men's boxer briefs to keep a pad in place with a tampon in.”
“It's day four,” she elaborated on the situation. “Like maybe we're going to lighten up a little bit. But I think my period was like, 'No, I'm just kidding because you were laying down. So when you stand up, everything comes out.' So I am just fighting for my life today between the dentist and my period.”
She noted she missed her period for all of August, even though she isn't pregnant.
- Bristol Palin Is 'Trying Her Hardest To Stay Positive' After 9th Breast Reconstruction Surgery: 'Things Could Be Worse'
- Painful Video: Kaley Cuoco Claims She Needs Cupping Therapy To Keep Her Body From ‘Shutting Down’
- ‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller ‘Didn’t Really’ Think It Mattered If She Died From Cancer
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kailyn Lowry Underwent Surgery to Remove Her Double Chin
Lowry previously addressed having heavy periods, saying she changes her clothing when having them “two to three times per day.” “That’s not including nighttime,” she continued. “I have recently switched to full-blown f------ diapers when I have my period.”
As OK! reported Lowry underwent surgery to get rid of her double chin.
After the surgery was complete, the mom-of-seven shared footage of herself healing.
Kailyn Lowry's Been Updating Fans on Her Recovery
“Day one post-op,” she said in a video of herself eating a microwavable container of mashed potatoes.
Following the surgery, Lowry spent a lot of time in bed with her face bandaged. “If there’s a fire, I can’t run,” she joked about the status of her condition. She also laughed at being told she looked like a “Q-tip.”
Lowry attributed her double chin to a genetic problem “with jowling and sagging skin.”
When talking about the procedure on her podcast in August, Lowry claimed she was “getting my neck chopped off in two weeks, so I’m, like, sort of waiting to get Botox until after that.”
“I’m really excited to have a snatched jawline,” she said. “What’s weird [is] when I sit up straight, I don’t really have a double chin, right. But it’s the angles that I always have a double chin. Sometimes I have three.”