Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's 'Fighting' for Her Life in Shocking Post-Neck Surgery Update

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry revealed she's “fighting” for her life as she’s recovering from her neck lift and a heavy period. “I bled through everything,” Lowry said on the September 11 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Kailyn Lowry 'Bled Through Everything'

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry has been recovering from a procedure to remove her double chin.

She explained she got her period while recovering from her surgery, stating, “I severely underestimated the healing that is of a neck lift.” While taking five of her kids to the dentist, Lowry said she “bled through everything, including her clothing. “I had to go into the schools like that,” she added of what the aftermath looked like.

Kailyn Lowry Has Been Bleeding for 4 Days

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry had her bleeding 'mostly under control' — but now is 'bleeding through' her stuff 'three times a day.

The reality starlet explained it had been a “long time” since she’d bled through her things. "I had it mostly under control,” she continued. “And now I'm back to bleeding through my stuff three times a day. I have been wearing men's boxer briefs to keep a pad in place with a tampon in.” “It's day four,” she elaborated on the situation. “Like maybe we're going to lighten up a little bit. But I think my period was like, 'No, I'm just kidding because you were laying down. So when you stand up, everything comes out.' So I am just fighting for my life today between the dentist and my period.” She noted she missed her period for all of August, even though she isn't pregnant.

Kailyn Lowry Underwent Surgery to Remove Her Double Chin

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry addressed having heavy periods in the past.

Lowry previously addressed having heavy periods, saying she changes her clothing when having them “two to three times per day.” “That’s not including nighttime,” she continued. “I have recently switched to full-blown f------ diapers when I have my period.” As OK! reported Lowry underwent surgery to get rid of her double chin. After the surgery was complete, the mom-of-seven shared footage of herself healing.

Kailyn Lowry's Been Updating Fans on Her Recovery

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry said her double chin was due to a genetic problem.