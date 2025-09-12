or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kailyn Lowry
OK LogoREALITY TV NEWS

Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's 'Fighting' for Her Life in Shocking Post-Neck Surgery Update

Photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry revealed she's 'fighting' for her life in a shocking post-neck surgery update.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry revealed she's “fighting” for her life as she’s recovering from her neck lift and a heavy period.

“I bled through everything,” Lowry said on the September 11 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry 'Bled Through Everything'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry has been recovering from a procedure to remove her double chin.

She explained she got her period while recovering from her surgery, stating, “I severely underestimated the healing that is of a neck lift.”

While taking five of her kids to the dentist, Lowry said she “bled through everything, including her clothing.

“I had to go into the schools like that,” she added of what the aftermath looked like.

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry Has Been Bleeding for 4 Days

Photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry had her bleeding 'mostly under control' — but now is 'bleeding through' her stuff 'three times a day.

The reality starlet explained it had been a “long time” since she’d bled through her things.

"I had it mostly under control,” she continued. “And now I'm back to bleeding through my stuff three times a day. I have been wearing men's boxer briefs to keep a pad in place with a tampon in.”

“It's day four,” she elaborated on the situation. “Like maybe we're going to lighten up a little bit. But I think my period was like, 'No, I'm just kidding because you were laying down. So when you stand up, everything comes out.' So I am just fighting for my life today between the dentist and my period.”

She noted she missed her period for all of August, even though she isn't pregnant.

MORE ON:
Kailyn Lowry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry Underwent Surgery to Remove Her Double Chin

Photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry addressed having heavy periods in the past.

Lowry previously addressed having heavy periods, saying she changes her clothing when having them “two to three times per day.” “That’s not including nighttime,” she continued. “I have recently switched to full-blown f------ diapers when I have my period.”

As OK! reported Lowry underwent surgery to get rid of her double chin.

After the surgery was complete, the mom-of-seven shared footage of herself healing.

Kailyn Lowry's Been Updating Fans on Her Recovery

Photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry said her double chin was due to a genetic problem.

“Day one post-op,” she said in a video of herself eating a microwavable container of mashed potatoes.

Following the surgery, Lowry spent a lot of time in bed with her face bandaged. “If there’s a fire, I can’t run,” she joked about the status of her condition. She also laughed at being told she looked like a “Q-tip.”

Lowry attributed her double chin to a genetic problem “with jowling and sagging skin.”

When talking about the procedure on her podcast in August, Lowry claimed she was “getting my neck chopped off in two weeks, so I’m, like, sort of waiting to get Botox until after that.”

“I’m really excited to have a snatched jawline,” she said. “What’s weird [is] when I sit up straight, I don’t really have a double chin, right. But it’s the angles that I always have a double chin. Sometimes I have three.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.