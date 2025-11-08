Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Stunning Weight Loss After Tummy Tuck in Sizzling Lingerie Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry is turning heads on Instagram after showcasing her impressive weight loss, nine months post-tummy tuck.



Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry showed off her incredible weight loss following her tummy-tuck surgery.



The former Teen Mom 2 star, 33, shared a series of selfies, flaunting her body in an array of lingerie and workout sets. In one eye-catching shot, Lowry wore a lace corset crop top paired with black leggings. In another, she posed in a nude Skims scoop bralette and matching panty set. Alongside her stylish looks, Lowry also sported a nude Skims plunge bra with gray sweatpants and several sleek black yoga outfits. She captioned the post, “my favorite support systems 🩷.”



Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry posted some sizzling shots on her Instagram page.



Fans wasted no time expressing their admiration in the comments. One user enthusiastically praised her appearance, stating, “Regardless of what others say about SURGERY, you look good. Great weight for you.” Another commenter couldn’t help but notice her transformation, exclaiming, “GIRL IS HOTTTTT❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” while another chimed in, “You look AMAZING ❤️🔥❤️.” A fourth fan playfully added, “You didn’t have to do them like that, Kail!!!! 🔥😍.”



Source: @kaillowry/instagram Fans flooded Kailyn Lowry’s Instagram comments with positive messages.



In January, Lowry underwent a tummy tuck just weeks after having b---- reduction surgery. She shared her journey with fans on TikTok, revealing, “We’re five days post-op. I’m trying to taper down on pain meds. Don’t want to get addicted.”





During her recovery, she felt “severely uncomfortable” and relied on a close friend to assist her with basic tasks like showering. In previous emotional moments, she candidly discussed her battle with body dysmorphia, expressing her hopes that her children would never face such struggles.



Source: @kaillowry/instagram On TikTok, Kailyn Lowry opened up to fans about her post-surgery journey.



“This is the first time I’m doing my makeup since I had the b---- reduction surgery,” Lowry shared. “I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny.” She emphasized that while she acknowledges the impact of plastic surgery on mental health, she sees some procedures as acceptable. “A little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a b--- job is OK,” she clarified, stressing her respect for anyone navigating similar experiences.



Source: @kaillowry/instagram Kailyn Lowry has seven children with four different partners.