Kailyn Lowry Glows as She Has All 7 of Her Children Under Same Roof for 'One of the First Times': Watch

By:

Feb. 27 2024, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

It's the more the merrier in Kailyn Lowry's household!

On Monday, February 26, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to TikTok to upload a special moment she shared with her seven children, as the reality star documented "one of the first times having all the kids under one roof."

Kailyn Lowry celebrated having all seven of her children in the same room.

“All seven of my kids in the same room for the first time," Lowry — who held her newborn boy, Verse, on her chest — said to the camera while letting out a laugh and panning over to the twin's sister, Valley.

In the background of the video, three of the doting mom's sons could be seen hanging out in the kitchen.

The clip transitioned into Kailyn filming herself with the front facing camera, as her son Lincoln, 10, appeared behind her, prompting the MTV star to ask: "How does it feel having all your siblings home?"

"It's a crazy house," he quipped, to which his mother questioned, "do you think it's crazy or do you feel like it's what it's supposed to be?"

Lincoln, 10, admitted his house is 'crazy' with six siblings.

He admitted, "I'm used to it now," as Kailyn chimed back in, stating, "I love it."

"First, you already had three others and then I got another four...no three," Lincoln joked, continuing to troll his mom.

"But does it feel crazy to you?" Kailyn asked again.

Lincoln clarified, "No. House full of boys feels good. We get to wrestle and play basketball and play sports. Everything man."

Kailyn Lowry is a mom to six boys and one girl.

"I can't wait until Lux and Creed are like, really playing sports so you guys can have so much fun," Kailyn told her kid.

Next up for questioning was Kailyn's son Lux, 6, whom she asked, "how does it feel to have all these siblings at home?"

"Good," he simply said, as the podcast host added, "do you love it?"

"Yeah," Lux curtly declared.

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her first son, Isaac, 14 years ago.

"Did you ever think I'd have seven kids though?" Kailyn asked her eldest son, Isaac, 14.

The teenager joked, "I thought you were going to have a lot more," while covering his mouth to conceal his laughter.

Kailyn's youngest kids — including her newborn twins and 15-month-old son, Rio — are shared with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, while Lux and his younger brother Creed, 3, were welcomed with her ex Chris Lopez.

Lincoln's dad is Kailyn’s ex Javi Marroquin, while she had her firstborn with ex Jo Rivera.

