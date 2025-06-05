'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Claps Back After Ex Javi Marroquin's Vitriolic Rant Against Her: 'I See Everything'
In the wake of Javi Marroquin’s vitriolic rant against Kailyn Lowry, the Teen Mom 2 alum issued a response.
“I’m seeing the comments,” Lowry told followers in a clip shared to her Instagram Story. “I see everything that’s being posted right now.”
This Week Is About Elliot
While she noted she plans to “address” everything — seemingly referring to Marroquin’s claim she has a new boyfriend named Isaac Knighton and that she kicked baby daddy Elijah Scott to the curb after cheating rumors came out — she noted this week is dedicated to her son Isaac Rivera, who is now being referred to as Elliot.
"It's super important to him and to our family to keep things as planned and I'm not going to take this moment away from him,” she continued. "So, I would just love for everyone to support my son and what he has to say and let him share his story this week.”
“I will address everything else at a later time," she concluded.
Javi Marroquin Called Out His Ex's Behavior
As OK! reported, Marroquin blasted Lowry and said she's not reliable.
“I’m sick of [people saying], ‘Don’t do this on the internet,'” he told viewers on his Instagram Live who suggested he not spill details about his ex's life. “I’m sick of it because I stayed quiet for years…on the behavior that’s condoned. The behavior that’s condoned by you guys that follow this person. The behavior that’s enabled. So ‘don’t do it on the internet?’ This is the only way this is going to get through!”
'I'm Tired of Keeping My Mouth Shut'
After claiming she broke up with Scott and has a new man, Marroquin shared Lowry is falling short on her responsibilities as a mom to their son Lincoln Marroquin.
“I’m tired of keeping my mouth shut for co-parenting,” Javi continued. “I’m tired of everyone in my DMs, ‘How is co-parenting with Lauren [Comeau] and Kail?’ It will never be OK, because we do not respect someone like [Kail] with those morals! With those actions, I do not respect someone like that. Just because I keep it civil and just because I can say hello to you at sporting events does not mean I respect you — nor do I want Lauren and [Kail] to have a relationship. That is why we will never co-parent. Lauren and I will never co-parent.”
'Grow Up'
He then demanded Kailyn “grow up” and “realize the damage” she’s doing to their son.
He also called his ex a “calculated person” who posts “lies.”
After talking smack on his Instagram Live, Javi said he is expecting Kailyn to sue him.