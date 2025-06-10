'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Says the Cast Wasn't 'Thinking' They Were 'Exploiting' Their Children While on MTV Series
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry made some bold accusations about the series.
“I’m speaking for the entire cast — and I hope that they don’t get mad at me for saying this – but I truly don’t think that any of us understood the implications and impact that [being on the show] would have on our children,” Lowry said on the June 6 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “At the end of the day, we weren’t thinking that we were exploiting our children.”
'Pure Desperation'
The reality vet explained she signed up for the show out of “pure desperation," as she was 16, pregnant and living with her ex Jo Rivera’s family.
“I don’t think that I ever thought about where we would be in 15 years,” she said. “I thought it was, ‘Right now I’m going to get paid, I’ll figure this out and I’ll get my life together for my son.'”
Elliot's 'Really Grateful' for Kailyn
Fortunately, Lowry's eldest son, Isaac Rivera — who now goes by Elliot — doesn’t seem fazed by his time on MTV.
When asked if he ever feels resentment or anger toward his mom for having him on television, he shared, “No, I really don’t. I might feel a way that we were on it for so long, but at the same time, I try my best to look at the positives. We wouldn’t be right here in this moment if it wasn’t for everything you’ve done. I couldn’t see it another way. I’m really grateful for you. You’re the only person I need.”
'A Pseudo-Nepo Baby'
Kailyn also noted how different social media was when 16 and Pregnant started in 2009 compared to today.
“If I was 16 and pregnant today, I think I would look at it from a different perspective because I could see all the apps [available now], all the internet, all the trolls, all the forums, all the things,” she shared. “Instagram came out after you were born. Or I got on Instagram after you were born, so it was very different. So I think that also played a part.”
Kailyn admitted appearing on the MTV show opened doors for her and her son.
“You’re in a weird position because you’re a pseudo-nepo baby and you have the ability to make money on social media at 15 years old,” she said, “and you have the ability to share your passions for ASL and pride and have your opinions on social media. I have a hard time now because I know the benefits of social media, and I understand the benefits of being a public figure, the opportunities that can come from it. But I also know where that leaves us mentally sometimes. It can be draining. It can be so many good things but it can be so many bad things.”
Elliot Comes Out
As OK! reported, on the podcast, Elliot officially came out as gay.
“I’m very nervous for this episode,” Elliot confessed. “I’m here today to show you who I am, not who you saw on TV for 12 years of my life. It's very important to me because I feel like growing up on TV, it's hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It's harder to be yourself.”