'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Says the Cast Wasn't 'Thinking' They Were 'Exploiting' Their Children While on MTV Series

“I’m speaking for the entire cast — and I hope that they don’t get mad at me for saying this – but I truly don’t think that any of us understood the implications and impact that [being on the show] would have on our children,” Lowry said on the June 6 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “At the end of the day, we weren’t thinking that we were exploiting our children.”

Kailyn Lowry said she went on '16 and Pregnant' to get money and get out of the situation she was in.

“I don’t think that I ever thought about where we would be in 15 years,” she said. “I thought it was, ‘Right now I’m going to get paid, I’ll figure this out and I’ll get my life together for my son.'”

The reality vet explained she signed up for the show out of “pure desperation," as she was 16, pregnant and living with her ex Jo Rivera ’s family.

When asked if he ever feels resentment or anger toward his mom for having him on television, he shared, “No, I really don’t. I might feel a way that we were on it for so long, but at the same time, I try my best to look at the positives. We wouldn’t be right here in this moment if it wasn’t for everything you’ve done. I couldn’t see it another way. I’m really grateful for you. You’re the only person I need.”

Kailyn also noted how different social media was when 16 and Pregnant started in 2009 compared to today.

“If I was 16 and pregnant today, I think I would look at it from a different perspective because I could see all the apps [available now], all the internet, all the trolls, all the forums, all the things,” she shared. “Instagram came out after you were born. Or I got on Instagram after you were born, so it was very different. So I think that also played a part.”

Kailyn admitted appearing on the MTV show opened doors for her and her son.

“You’re in a weird position because you’re a pseudo-nepo baby and you have the ability to make money on social media at 15 years old,” she said, “and you have the ability to share your passions for ASL and pride and have your opinions on social media. I have a hard time now because I know the benefits of social media, and I understand the benefits of being a public figure, the opportunities that can come from it. But I also know where that leaves us mentally sometimes. It can be draining. It can be so many good things but it can be so many bad things.”