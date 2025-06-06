'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac Rivera Comes Out as Gay: 'It's Harder to Be Yourself'

As OK! shared, Lowry has had a pretty busy week, as she recently clapped back at ex Javi Marroquin’s vitriolic rant against her.

“I’m seeing the comments,” Lowry told followers in footage she shared to her Instagram Story. “I see everything that’s being posted right now.”

While she told fans she plans to “address” everything — seemingly referring to Marroquin outing her for having a new boyfriend named Isaac Knighton and kicking baby daddy Elijah Scott to the curb after cheating rumors came out — she said this week is dedicated to Rivera.

"It's super important to him and to our family to keep things as planned and I'm not going to take this moment away from him,” she continued. "So, I would just love for everyone to support my son and what he has to say and let him share his story this week.”

“I will address everything else at a later time," she concluded.