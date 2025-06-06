'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry's Son Isaac Rivera Comes Out as Gay: 'It's Harder to Be Yourself'
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s eldest son, Isaac Rivera, officially came out as gay and revealed his name is now Elliot.
"I started going by Elliott, because at some point, I wasn't happy with my first name," he said on the June 6 episode of Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast. "It just doesn't feel like me."
Isaac Is Now Elliot
When Lowry shared she believes her son prefers to go by Elliot to separate himself now from who he was when he appeared on MTV, he agreed that was part of the reason for the switch. Rivera then officially came out, confirming he identifies as gay.
'A Brave Thing to Do'
"Happy Pride, everybody!” Rivera began. “I’m very nervous for this episode. I’m here today to show you who I am, not who you saw on TV for 12 years of my life. It's very important to me because I feel like growing up on TV, it's hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It's harder to be yourself.”
Lowry quickly began crying, as she's “so proud” of her son for living his truth, noting it's a “brave thing to do.”
Kailyn Lowry Responds to Javi Marroquin's Attack
As OK! shared, Lowry has had a pretty busy week, as she recently clapped back at ex Javi Marroquin’s vitriolic rant against her.
“I’m seeing the comments,” Lowry told followers in footage she shared to her Instagram Story. “I see everything that’s being posted right now.”
While she told fans she plans to “address” everything — seemingly referring to Marroquin outing her for having a new boyfriend named Isaac Knighton and kicking baby daddy Elijah Scott to the curb after cheating rumors came out — she said this week is dedicated to Rivera.
"It's super important to him and to our family to keep things as planned and I'm not going to take this moment away from him,” she continued. "So, I would just love for everyone to support my son and what he has to say and let him share his story this week.”
“I will address everything else at a later time," she concluded.
Defending Himself
Aside from outing her personal business, Marroquin went at his ex, calling her unreliable.
He also defended airing out their dirty laundry on the internet
“I’m sick of [people saying], ‘Don’t do this on the internet. I’m sick of it because I stayed quiet for years…on the behavior that’s condoned. The behavior that’s condoned by you guys that follow this person. The behavior that’s enabled. So ‘don’t do it on the internet?’ This is the only way this is going to get through!” he said.