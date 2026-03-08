Who Is Kaitlan Collins Dating? A Look at the CNN Anchor's Love Life After Emilio Madrid Dating Rumors
Kaitlan Collins Sparked Dating Rumors With Emilio Madrid
Is Kaitlan Collins off the market?
Romance rumors surrounding the CNN anchor heated up after she was spotted posing with photographer Emilio Madrid on the red carpet at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys party on January 31. Photos from the event showed the pair appearing cozy as they stood in front of the cameras with their arms around each other's backs.
A few days later, Collins uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram, which included a photo agency snapshot featuring the celebrity portrait photographer.
"It's 75 degrees and Bad Bunnyis there? I'm in. Thank you, @grammys, for an incredible evening," she captioned the post.
The journalist did not comment on the speculation, but the dating rumors also put Madrid's past in the spotlight — including his relationship with Broadway actress Sophia Anne Caruso.
As reported by RadarOnline.com, Madrid and his younger ex-girlfriend went public with their relationship in September 2019, just three months after she turned 18. It is unclear when the former couple called it quits.
A CNN Representative Clarified Kaitlan Collins and Emilio Madrid's Relationship Status
With the rumor mill in overdrive, a CNN representative told The Daily Beast Collins and Madrid "are just friends." They added the two attended events "with a group of friends, not just each other."
Kaitlan Collins Previously Dated Will Douglas
Before her attention-grabbing public appearance with Madrid, The Source with Kaitlan Collins host was in a long-term relationship with Texas-based pharmacist and businessman Will Douglas.
Although little is publicly known about their relationship, Collins reportedly began sharing snaps of the couple as early as 2015. She deleted the posts sometime in 2017, fueling breakup rumors.
A few years later, RadarOnline.com learned Collins created a profile on the celebrity dating app, Raya.
"Kaitlan is hitting home runs in her career, and now she's focusing on scoring on the singles scene," said an insider. "She's ready for a fresh start."
The source added, "Kaitlan's not just looking for love. She's also looking for someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in… With such a busy schedule, it's no surprise she wants help finding a date. She wants someone, who understands her world and can be a real partner in every sense of the word."