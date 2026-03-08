Who Is Kaitlan Collins Dating? A Look at the CNN Anchor's Love Life After Emilio Madrid Dating Rumors

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins got people talking after posing with a mystery man on the red carpet at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys party.

Kaitlan Collins fueled the dating speculation after attending an event with Emilio Madrid.

Is Kaitlan Collins off the market?

Romance rumors surrounding the CNN anchor heated up after she was spotted posing with photographer Emilio Madrid on the red carpet at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys party on January 31. Photos from the event showed the pair appearing cozy as they stood in front of the cameras with their arms around each other's backs.

A few days later, Collins uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram, which included a photo agency snapshot featuring the celebrity portrait photographer.

"It's 75 degrees and Bad Bunnyis there? I'm in. Thank you, @grammys, for an incredible evening," she captioned the post.

The journalist did not comment on the speculation, but the dating rumors also put Madrid's past in the spotlight — including his relationship with Broadway actress Sophia Anne Caruso.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, Madrid and his younger ex-girlfriend went public with their relationship in September 2019, just three months after she turned 18. It is unclear when the former couple called it quits.