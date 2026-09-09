Politics Kaitlan Collins Has Ted Cruz Watch J.D. Vance's Candid 2028 Remarks: 'Do You Think He Meant What He Said?' Source: MEGA Ted Cruz was given a chance to respond to J.D. Vance's opinion of his 2028 chances. Adam Downer Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The battle for the future of the Republican Party has quietly begun. On September 8, Senator Ted Cruz was pressed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins to respond to Vice President J.D. Vance's opinion of his 2028 prospects.

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Do you think Vice President Vance meant what he said about you?



Sen. Ted Cruz: "I have no idea. You'd have to ask him." pic.twitter.com/yTPdyQHjpG — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 9, 2026 Source: @kaitlancollins/X

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Vance Speaks on Ted Cruz's Potential 2028 Candidacy

Source: MEGA Vance was complimentary to Cruz in a diplomatic response.

Vance, 42, is widely viewed as a potential heir to Donald Trump's MAGA movement and an early frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. In early September, a White House reporter asked the vice president whether he could see himself supporting a presidential bid by Cruz or Pete Hegseth in 2028. "That’s an innovative way to ask the question,” Vance knowingly replied. “But I’m still not gonna take the bait.” Vance, who has not formally announced his 2028 candidacy, insisted that he is focused on the upcoming midterms in November. “And on Ted Cruz, I mean, look, man, he’s just clearly – Ted is a very authentic and likable guy, and I’m sure he’ll do great,” he added.

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Collins Tries to Get Cruz to Respond

Source: MEGA Cruz has barely hidden that he'll be running in 2028.

Collins tried to get Cruz's unfiltered response to Vance's comments. "What did you hear in that comment?" she asked him. "Oh, look, I appreciate the kind words from the vice president. And I agree with him that we should be focusing on the midterms," he replied. "Do you think he meant what he said about you?" she responded. "I have no idea. You'll have to ask him," he said.

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Cruz Plays Coy

Source: MEGA Collins tried to get Cruz to announce his 2028 candidacy.

Cruz, who last ran for president in 2016, has been one of the few politicians actively pumping the brakes on "Vance 2028," as he is reportedly prepping to launch his own 2028 bid. In late August, when asked if Vance's nomination was already decided within the Republican Party, Cruz said, “Oh, no – there is going to be a full discussion about who we are and what we believe… I’ll certainly be part of the discussion.” Collins tried to coax the official announcement out of Cruz during the September 8 appearance. When Cruz tried to insist he had "no idea" who would run for president in 2028, Collins said, "You might know one candidate."

An Increasingly Crowded 2028 Field

Source: MEGA Hegseth and Rubio are also thought to be 2028 candidates.