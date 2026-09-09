Kaitlan Collins Has Ted Cruz Watch J.D. Vance's Candid 2028 Remarks: 'Do You Think He Meant What He Said?'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 11:23 a.m. ET
The battle for the future of the Republican Party has quietly begun.
On September 8, Senator Ted Cruz was pressed by CNN's Kaitlan Collins to respond to Vice President J.D. Vance's opinion of his 2028 prospects.
Vance Speaks on Ted Cruz's Potential 2028 Candidacy
Vance, 42, is widely viewed as a potential heir to Donald Trump's MAGA movement and an early frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. In early September, a White House reporter asked the vice president whether he could see himself supporting a presidential bid by Cruz or Pete Hegseth in 2028.
"That’s an innovative way to ask the question,” Vance knowingly replied. “But I’m still not gonna take the bait.”
Vance, who has not formally announced his 2028 candidacy, insisted that he is focused on the upcoming midterms in November.
“And on Ted Cruz, I mean, look, man, he’s just clearly – Ted is a very authentic and likable guy, and I’m sure he’ll do great,” he added.
Collins Tries to Get Cruz to Respond
Collins tried to get Cruz's unfiltered response to Vance's comments.
"What did you hear in that comment?" she asked him.
"Oh, look, I appreciate the kind words from the vice president. And I agree with him that we should be focusing on the midterms," he replied.
"Do you think he meant what he said about you?" she responded.
"I have no idea. You'll have to ask him," he said.
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Cruz Plays Coy
Cruz, who last ran for president in 2016, has been one of the few politicians actively pumping the brakes on "Vance 2028," as he is reportedly prepping to launch his own 2028 bid.
In late August, when asked if Vance's nomination was already decided within the Republican Party, Cruz said, “Oh, no – there is going to be a full discussion about who we are and what we believe… I’ll certainly be part of the discussion.”
Collins tried to coax the official announcement out of Cruz during the September 8 appearance. When Cruz tried to insist he had "no idea" who would run for president in 2028, Collins said, "You might know one candidate."
An Increasingly Crowded 2028 Field
Several prominent Republicans are already rumored to be considering bids for the party's 2028 presidential nomination, including Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Cruz stands out for being the only rumored candidate to not come from the Trump administration.
President Trump has not publicly endorsed a potential successor for 2028, though his backing would likely carry significant weight in a Republican primary. Some reports have suggested that Trump views Vance favorably as a potential successor, but the president has yet to formally throw his support behind any candidate.
Cruz has attempted to delicately balance his rumored presidential ambition without appearing overly critical of the Trump administration. Though he's been careful not to slam Trump or administration policies, he has been critical of Vance for the failure of the U.S.' "memorandum of understanding" with Iran.