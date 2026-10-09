Kaitlyn Bristowe Slams Brian Austin Green for 'Humiliating' Fiancée Sharna Burgess Over Her 'DWTS' Return

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Kaitlyn Bristowe has some harsh words for Brian Austin Green. On the latest episode of her "Off the Vine" podcast, the former Bachelorette called out Green for sharing some clips complaining about how “incredibly lonely” he feels now that his fiancée, Sharna Burgess, has returned to Dancing with the Stars. Bristowe mocked Green for "humiliating" Burgess over her DWTS return.

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Kaitlyn Bristowe Mocked Brian Austin Green

Source: MEGA Kaitlyn Bristowe blasted Brian Austin Green for 'humiliating' Sharna Burgess over her 'Dancing with the Stars' return.

Mocking Green's woe-is-me act, she said to her co-hosts Joe Amabile and his wife, Serena Pitt, on her podcast, “He was saying how hard it is that Sharna is not there with him every day, and she’s with Tyler [Cameron, her partner] every day.” “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I feel like he humiliated her on his social media, made her feel bad. He was basically saying, ‘You’re never home. I am all alone. And, like, you’re spending every day with Tyler," she added.

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Green Posted A Clip About His Solo Movie Night

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green shared a video of himself in which he bemoaned seeing a movie 'by myself' to cap off an already bad week.

This comes after Burgess returned to Dancing with the Stars to partner with Tyler Cameron for the latest season of the reality TV show. Following her rejoining the show after taking five years off to raise their son, Green took to his Instagram to share a video of himself, filmed outside of a mall, in which he bemoaned seeing a movie “by myself” to cap off an already bad week. While she pointed out that Green has every right to feel the way he does, Bristowe also emphasized, “But maybe go to your therapist and not social media and shame your [fiancée] while she’s working her a-- off and, like, got invited back to do her dream job.”

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Source: MEGA Joe Amabile and his wife, Serena Pitt, agreed with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Amabile agreed with her. He reasoned that if Green was trying to seek pity from his Instagram followers, complaining about going to a movie alone is “the least sympathetic thing I’ve ever heard in my life. You don’t even talk in the movies. If anything, that would be a place that you choose to go to alone.” Bristowe nodded in approval, noting that, with four children at home, three of whom he shares with his ex-wife Megan Fox, “you have time to go to the movies alone? How luxurious. Why are you here? Why are you saying all of this?”

Green Apologized to Sharna Burgess in a Cryptic Post

Source: MEGA Brian Austin Green apologized to Sharna Burgess and Tyler Cameron for being a 'distraction' as they competed for the Mirror Ball trophy.