Kaley Cuoco Gives Birth to Second Daughter as She Declares Her Family Is 'Officially Complete': Photos
Oct. 14 2026, Published 9:02 p.m. ET
Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, have welcomed their second child together.
The Based on a True Story star, 40, announced the birth of their daughter, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey, on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, sharing intimate hospital photos.
"There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing," Cuoco wrote alongside the newborn's name and birth date, October 12.
Cuoco Shares Newborn Daughter's Name and Hospital Photos
Cuoco celebrated the arrival of her second daughter with a series of personal photos documenting the family's first moments together.
"We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!" the actress continued in her social media caption.
She added, "Family officially complete 😭 Time to bring Matilda's baby home! 😂💕. @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy! 💘."
The Couple Previously Announced They Were Expecting a Girl
Cuoco first revealed her second pregnancy on Instagram, sharing family photos featuring Pelphrey and Matilda alongside a rainbow sprinkle-covered cake that hinted at the baby's gender.
The Big Bang Theory alum later documented her growing baby bump and a doctor's appointment during the pregnancy announcement carousel.
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Tom Pelphrey Discussed Preparing for Baby No. 2
Pelphrey spoke about the couple's preparations for their second child while attending the 2026 Emmy Awards in September.
"We're both so excited. Our daughter's excited. We'll see how it goes when it actually gets there," Pelphrey said.
He explained that the couple had been rearranging their home to accommodate the newest family member.
"We're both switching rooms, swapping things around, and laughing at how different it is from one to two," he said in an interview.
Inside Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Family
Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed Matilda in March 2023 and became engaged in August 2024.
Before announcing her second pregnancy, Cuoco had spoken about wanting to thrive as a mom.
"The minute I had my baby, they're like, 'When's your second one?' I'm like, 'Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?'" Cuoco said in an interview.
In September 2024, the starlet also discussed the couple's approach to marriage and the possibility of having another child before their wedding.
At the time, she said they had not begun planning their wedding and were open to letting family milestones unfold in their own order.