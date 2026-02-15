or
Tom Pelphrey Raves About Fiancée Kaley Cuoco's Parenting Skills: 'Thank God'

Tom Pelphrey is thankful for Kaley Cuoco!

Feb. 14 2026, Published 8:36 p.m. ET

Tom Pelphrey gushed over fiancée Kaley Cuoco and her incredible parenting skills. The 43-year-old actor shared his admiration while attending an All the President’s Men benefit reading for the Stella Adler Foundation at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on January 9.

“Yeah, she’s great,” Pelphrey told Us Weekly. “Thank god she’s there because we have a little girl, and she’s a daddy’s girl, and I have a hard time saying no to anything. So we need Kaley to lay down the law.”

Tom Pelphrey praised Kaley Cuoco’s parenting skills at a recent event.

Cuoco, 40, began dating the Ozark star in 2022, following her split from Karl Cook after three years of marriage.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda, in May 2023. Cuoco gushed about Pelphrey’s fatherhood journey on Instagram, celebrating his first Father’s Day. “💙Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life,” she wrote alongside a series of heartfelt photos.

In a past interview, Cuoco recounted how she and Pelphrey met through their shared manager.

“She’s like, ‘Oh my god, I think you guys are perfect for each other,’” Cuoco shared with USA Today. Their connection sparked at the Ozark premiere, with Cuoco describing it as “love at first sight.”

Tom Pelphrey joked that Kaley Cuoco helps keep boundaries with their daughter, Matilda.

In August 2024, after two years of dating, Pelphrey proposed to the Flight Attendant star. Cuoco announced Matilda’s arrival with joy, stating, “Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓.”

Reflecting on her first year of motherhood in 2024, Cuoco told Us Weekly that her daughter is “the best thing ever.”

She humorously noted, “[I learned] that you’re not important. Whatever a 1-year-old wants, they want. Don’t take it personally when they want Dada over Mama all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally. I learned that very quickly.”

The couple welcomed their daughter in May 2023.

As Matilda approaches her third birthday, Pelphrey shared his excitement about fatherhood. “It’s literally the best part of my life,” he said, adding, “Yeah, it rewires you. It just kind of happens. I feel everything’s different — the priorities are different.”

Tom Pelphrey described fatherhood as the 'best part of his life.'

Pelphrey doesn’t just celebrate Cuoco’s parenting skills but also commends her talent as an actress. “She’s effortless. It’s effortless,” he said. “Her talent, it’s just such a part of who she is. The way she shows up, and she can do things, you know, rolling out of bed that I need to bust my a-- for a week to get to.”

