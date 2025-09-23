Kamala Harris Makes Rare Comment on Husband Doug Emhoff's Affair During His First Marriage

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris addressed her husband Doug Emhoff’s affair during his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff in a rare comment. "Of course, I knew about this," Kamala, 60, wrote in her memoir 107 Days, which was released Tuesday, September 23, per InStyle. "Doug had told me about it when we were dating. We disclosed it during my vetting for VP."

Kamala Harris Addressed Her Husband's Affair

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris wrote about Doug Emhoff's affair in her book.

The memoir follows Kamala during her 2024 presidential campaign and touches on how her husband’s previous affair with a teacher from his children’s school was publicly revealed after a far-right influencer exposed it in a July 2024 social media post. "By marrying me and taking a very public stand at my side, Doug had knowingly put himself in the line of fire," she recounted. "His former wife, Kerstin, had not, and neither had the kids — nor, for that matter, the teacher, who was soon being ambushed by paparazzi in the driveway of her home. I hated what was happening: that the kids had to be reminded of this awful period, that their friends would talk about it all over again, that Kerstin would have her privacy invaded, and that all of them would be dragged back into a miserable time."

Kamala Harris Couldn't 'Look Away'

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff tied the knot in 2014.

However, the former senator explained that she couldn’t “look away” as she campaigned for the presidency, and applauded her husband, 60, and his ex for their response to the controversy.

Kamala Harris Praised Her Husband's Response

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris praised Doug Emhoff and his ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, for their response.

"He handled it like the mensch that he is, issuing a statement taking responsibility and expressing regret. Kerstin bravely and forthrightly issued a statement of her own, saying: 'Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,'" she added.

Doug Emhoff Previously Addressed the Scandal

Source: MEGA Doug and Kerstein were married for 16 years before finalizing their split in 2010.