Kamala Harris Makes Rare Comment on Husband Doug Emhoff's Affair During His First Marriage
Sept. 23 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris addressed her husband Doug Emhoff’s affair during his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff in a rare comment.
"Of course, I knew about this," Kamala, 60, wrote in her memoir 107 Days, which was released Tuesday, September 23, per InStyle. "Doug had told me about it when we were dating. We disclosed it during my vetting for VP."
Kamala Harris Addressed Her Husband's Affair
The memoir follows Kamala during her 2024 presidential campaign and touches on how her husband’s previous affair with a teacher from his children’s school was publicly revealed after a far-right influencer exposed it in a July 2024 social media post.
"By marrying me and taking a very public stand at my side, Doug had knowingly put himself in the line of fire," she recounted. "His former wife, Kerstin, had not, and neither had the kids — nor, for that matter, the teacher, who was soon being ambushed by paparazzi in the driveway of her home. I hated what was happening: that the kids had to be reminded of this awful period, that their friends would talk about it all over again, that Kerstin would have her privacy invaded, and that all of them would be dragged back into a miserable time."
Kamala Harris Couldn't 'Look Away'
However, the former senator explained that she couldn’t “look away” as she campaigned for the presidency, and applauded her husband, 60, and his ex for their response to the controversy.
Kamala Harris Praised Her Husband's Response
"He handled it like the mensch that he is, issuing a statement taking responsibility and expressing regret. Kerstin bravely and forthrightly issued a statement of her own, saying: 'Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago. He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together,'" she added.
Doug Emhoff Previously Addressed the Scandal
Doug and Kerstein were married for 16 years and welcomed two children, Cole and Ella, before finalizing their divorce in 2010. The father-of-three previously addressed the affair during his first marriage amid the 2024 election.
“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Doug said at the time in a statement obtained by CNN. "I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side."