7 Things to Know About Doug Emhoff's Affair: When It Happened, His Ex-Wife's Reaction and More

The Daily Mail exclusively revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, cheated on his first wife, Kerstin Emoff, with their daughter Ella's nanny.

A close friend told the outlet about Doug's affair with Najen Naylor, the blonde helper who also taught at his children's private school, The Willows, in Culver City, Calif. The infidelity reportedly led to pregnancy, but the woman did not keep the child. However, it was noted that Najen posted a video of a mysterious baby girl in 2009, the same year she would have given birth.

Stacey Brooks, another friend of the nanny, did not deny the claims but refused to give further details.

The media outlet asked Najen for comments, but she only responded by saying, "I’m kind of freaked out right now."