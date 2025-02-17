Kamala Harris Mocked After Rambling During Backstage Speech on Broadway: 'The Woman Is Incapable of Giving a Coherent Statement'

NEW: Kamala Harris gives inspiring speech to the cast of 'A Wonderful World' on Broadway, inspires by noting how "nature abhors a vacuum." "When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken but also let's see it as you know, nature abhors a vacuum." "So… pic.twitter.com/IinA9ElmLV

Harris, who was backstage in the footage, began telling the cast and crew she “doesn’t get out much” these days, adding that “spirits tire but [are] not be defeated. Never let anybody defeat that. Because then what do we have left?” “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken,” she continued, “but also let’s see it as a — nature pours a vacuum, so where there’s a vacancy, then let’s fill it, right? And let’s know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has always been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights. We’re seeing a u-turn right now.”

Harris noted for “those rights to be maintained,” we “have to be vigilant."

“Look at this beautiful play and everything that we know he — he had to suppress so much,” she concluded to the crew of the Louis Armstrong musical. “But he knew and he took those risks, but we have to be the clear eye… and it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything, right? These things all co-exist. But I believe we fight for something not against something, right? And that’s our optimism, right? With that, I’m leaving.”