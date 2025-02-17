Kamala Harris Mocked After Rambling During Backstage Speech on Broadway: 'The Woman Is Incapable of Giving a Coherent Statement'
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is going viral after speaking to the Broadway cast of It’s A Wonderful World post-show.
Harris, who was backstage in the footage, began telling the cast and crew she “doesn’t get out much” these days, adding that “spirits tire but [are] not be defeated. Never let anybody defeat that. Because then what do we have left?” “When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken,” she continued, “but also let’s see it as a — nature pours a vacuum, so where there’s a vacancy, then let’s fill it, right? And let’s know that the reality is that the progress of our nation has always been about the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights. We’re seeing a u-turn right now.”
Harris noted for “those rights to be maintained,” we “have to be vigilant."
“Look at this beautiful play and everything that we know he — he had to suppress so much,” she concluded to the crew of the Louis Armstrong musical. “But he knew and he took those risks, but we have to be the clear eye… and it doesn’t mean we don’t see the beauty in everything, right? These things all co-exist. But I believe we fight for something not against something, right? And that’s our optimism, right? With that, I’m leaving.”
Collin Rugg, the co-owner of Trending Politics, bashed the former VP on X for her speech. “Kamala Harris may become the first person in history where they’ll pay the crowd instead of the speaker,” he shared. “I’m pretty inspired, but I’m still trying to figure out what she’s saying.”
Another account mocked her word salad, writing, “BREAKING: Kamala Harris's Accidentally Gives Anti-Abortion Speech While Holding Her Empty Heart by referencing the philosophical concept ‘nature abhors a vacuum,’ which suggests that empty spaces are filled naturally, originally attributed to Aristotle and later discussed in various contexts including physics.”
“The woman is completely incapable of giving a coherent statement,” another social media user quipped. “You'd think she'd keep her mouth shut at this point.”
Still, others took to suggest Harris was drunk, with one person writing she “started early today” and added a wine emoji, while another member claimed she “needs an AA meeting stat!” Another X user went as far as to jokingly caption the clip, “When your girl comes home after 15 brunch mimosas and tries to explain the profound thought she had while waiting for the Uber.”
Although Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, she has indicated she'll still be in the political space. Recently, rumors have swirled that she is considering running for Governor of California once Gavin Newsom’s term is done.