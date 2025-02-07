Kamala Harris Mocked for Sitting in Cheap Seats at Lakers Game: 'Should’ve Saved Some of That Money'
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Thursday, February 6, with several critics pointing out that "nobody even cared" she was there.
Footage from Crypto.com arena shows the former presidential candidate trekking several rows back to find their spot in front of the broadcast booth, failing to land courtside seats.
The recent Democratic presidential candidate was seen smiling and waving in the crowd throughout the game, but the viral clips showed only a handful of people turning around to catch a glimpse of her.
One clip of her uncomfortable entrance quickly went viral on social media, with one user writing: "Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the Lakers game. Pretty much nobody cared."
Comedian Jeff Dye shared a zoomed-in video of Harris sitting in the cheap seats on X, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned it: "Kamala Harris is at the Lakers Warriors game in like row 58. Should’ve saved some of that money."
Another X user commented: "Just goes to show you how unpopular Kamala really is and how all the hoopla while she campaigned was completely fake."
Harris' home team, the Golden Gate Warriors, suffered a 120-112 defeat against the Lakers, which some critics jokingly parallelled to her 2024 loss against Donald Trump.
Despite losing the 2024 presidential race, Harris remains popular in her home state of California. There have been rumors that the former VP is even planning to run for governor. However, some insiders believe heading back to California and running for state-wide office could be seen as a backward step in her political career after serving as vice president.
Democratic insiders expect the 60-year-old to run for president again in 2028, despite the fact her shortened presidential campaign ultimately ended in a brutal loss to Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Harris and Emhoff were also recently spotted enjoying their time together at the FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome in California.
In clips from the evening, the married couple smiled and waved as fans gave them a round of applause. Additionally, the ex-VP and the former first gentleman uploaded a photo of themselves letting loose while sitting at the fundraising event.
The image showed Harris wearing an all-black ensemble while Emhoff donned a gray suit and light blue shirt to watch performances by Green Day, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lil Baby.