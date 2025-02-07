Kamala Harris Mocked for Sitting in Cheap Seats at Lakers Game: 'Should’ve Saved Some of That Money'

The recent Democratic presidential candidate was seen smiling and waving in the crowd throughout the game, but the viral clips showed only a handful of people turning around to catch a glimpse of her.

One clip of her uncomfortable entrance quickly went viral on social media, with one user writing: "Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff arrive at the Lakers game. Pretty much nobody cared."

Comedian Jeff Dye shared a zoomed-in video of Harris sitting in the cheap seats on X, formerly known as Twitter, and captioned it: "Kamala Harris is at the Lakers Warriors game in like row 58. Should’ve saved some of that money."

Another X user commented: "Just goes to show you how unpopular Kamala really is and how all the hoopla while she campaigned was completely fake."