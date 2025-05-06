Kamala Harris Praised for 'Stunning' 2025 Met Gala Appearance: 'This Dress Would Look Even Better in the White House'
From the White House to the Met Gala, Kamala Harris knows how to make an impression!
The former vice president looked gorgeous in a floor length black-and-white Off-White gown designed by creative director IB Kamara. She was as regal as ever in subtle glam but made sure to make an impression at the star-studded event with her confident nature.
Harris’ 2025 Met Gala dress was tailored to perfection and included a short train. She added a pop of color by accessorizing with long blue earrings and styled her shoulder-length hair with loose curls.
After a photo of her impressive ensemble went viral on X, supporters of the Democrat rallied behind her “stunning” look.
“Kamala Harris looks beyond fabulous at the Met Gala, but I feel like this dress would look even better in the White House,” commented one.
“With that roaring economy, President Harris — America would’ve been the envy of the world right now,” wrote another.
Ahead of the event, Harris praised the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an interview with Vogue. “Art has always had a significant impact on not just culture, but also our policies and politics,” Harris said.
She continued, “Artistic expression — whether it’s dance, music, visual arts, or fashion — has a way of capturing the mood and language of the people without words. Art has the power to shape the conversation about where we are today and where we need to go.”
The dress’ designer also spoke with Vogue, telling the fashion magazine that Off-White felt that “simplicity is best” for Harris’ Met Gala debut.
He added, “Utilizing a mix of silk fabrications and precise tailoring, we added subtle flares, allowing her own dandyism to shine through— like the dramatic sleeve and elongated scarf.”
Kamara continued, “The true core of dandyism is rooted in confidence and strength. There is no person who exemplifies these characteristics more than Kamala D. Harris, someone who has overcome adversity and continues to be a beacon for so many. This is such an important moment for me and the whole Off-White community.”
Though the political figure appeared to be solo at the Superfine: Tailoring Black Style-themed gathering, she and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were spotted the night before at The Polo Bar in New York City, a hot spot for celebs.
Harris and her husband arrived at Ralph Lauren’s exclusive restaurant with their taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail, along with a whopping seven SUVs in tow.
The New York Post reported that former vice presidents are allotted six months of free security detail after they leave the White House — however, Joe Biden granted Harris 18 months of the extra benefit, leaving her with an elite security team until July 2026.