OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
kamala harris
Politics

Kamala Harris Reveals When She Noticed 'Something Was a Little Off' With Joe Biden: 'I Was Concerned'

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

On 'The Diary of a CEO' podcast, Kamala Harris reflected on the moment saw red flags in Joe Biden.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 30 2025, Updated 5:59 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris was well aware that Joe Biden was not feeling like himself during the 2024 presidential race.

On the Thursday, October 30, episode of Steven Bartlett's "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, the former vice president revealed that even before Biden's infamous June 2024 debate with Donald Trump, something wasn't right.

During the infamous interaction, he often stumbled over his words and forgot important facts while talking to the current president.

Source: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Kamala Harris appeared on 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast.

"He called me from debate camp...and I could tell something was a little off," Harris recounted. "And I was concerned about— I just, I don't think he wanted to debate, is my point."

She continued, "He didn't want that debate. And you know, it's like any competition you go in, whether it's you're bidding for something, if it's sports, you gotta want it, right? If you don't wanna be in the competition, it will absolutely have an impact on your performance. I'm pretty sure he did not want to debate."

The Democrat admitted that she and the 82-year-old "had conversations" about whether he should take the stage, and he "got talked into it."

Image of Kamala Harris noticed Joe Biden's uncommon behavior before his debate with Donald Trump.
Source: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube

Kamala Harris noticed Joe Biden's uncommon behavior before his debate with Donald Trump.

On the evening of the debate, Harris watched with a small group of people in Los Angeles so that she could "be candid" in her response. She defended the former president, acknowledging that "there is no such thing as a perfect debate."

"There will be something to clean up, and I expected that," she said. "And then, you know, we saw what we all saw."

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Image of Kamala Harris still keeps in touch with Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris still keeps in touch with Joe Biden.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the 61-year-old divulged another debate incident that angered her. Ahead of the September 2024 debate between Biden and Trump, he told her to "go get 'em," then did something unexpected.

"He went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him," she explained.

The politician was "angry and deeply disappointed" by the moment, especially since "the stakes were so high."

"It was so unnecessary," she said.

Image of Kamala Harris has a 'very complicated' relationship with Joe Biden.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has a 'very complicated' relationship with Joe Biden.

Although the duo no longer resides in the White House together, they have a "good relationship" and keep in touch, even though it's "very complicated."

"I just talked to him — he called me for my birthday," she remembered. "I have a great deal of affection for him. There were times that I've been candid about when he greatly disappointed me, and frankly, you know, angered me."

Sometimes, Harris felt as if Biden's staff was "suppressing" her because they saw her as a "threat." However, she "doesn't know" if Barack Obama's former vice president knew about the negativity being spread around.

