Kamala Harris Reveals When She Noticed 'Something Was a Little Off' With Joe Biden: 'I Was Concerned'

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris was well aware that Joe Biden was not feeling like himself during the 2024 presidential race. On the Thursday, October 30, episode of Steven Bartlett's "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, the former vice president revealed that even before Biden's infamous June 2024 debate with Donald Trump, something wasn't right. During the infamous interaction, he often stumbled over his words and forgot important facts while talking to the current president.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube Kamala Harris appeared on 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast.

"He called me from debate camp...and I could tell something was a little off," Harris recounted. "And I was concerned about— I just, I don't think he wanted to debate, is my point." She continued, "He didn't want that debate. And you know, it's like any competition you go in, whether it's you're bidding for something, if it's sports, you gotta want it, right? If you don't wanna be in the competition, it will absolutely have an impact on your performance. I'm pretty sure he did not want to debate." The Democrat admitted that she and the 82-year-old "had conversations" about whether he should take the stage, and he "got talked into it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube Kamala Harris noticed Joe Biden's uncommon behavior before his debate with Donald Trump.

On the evening of the debate, Harris watched with a small group of people in Los Angeles so that she could "be candid" in her response. She defended the former president, acknowledging that "there is no such thing as a perfect debate." "There will be something to clean up, and I expected that," she said. "And then, you know, we saw what we all saw."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris still keeps in touch with Joe Biden.

Elsewhere on the podcast, the 61-year-old divulged another debate incident that angered her. Ahead of the September 2024 debate between Biden and Trump, he told her to "go get 'em," then did something unexpected. "He went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him," she explained. The politician was "angry and deeply disappointed" by the moment, especially since "the stakes were so high." "It was so unnecessary," she said.

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris has a 'very complicated' relationship with Joe Biden.