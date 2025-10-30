Politics Kamala Harris Admits Joe Biden 'Greatly Disappointed' and 'Angered' Her With 'Unnecessary' Phone Call Before Donald Trump Debate Source: mega Kamala Harris candidly spoke about her relationship with Joe Biden on 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast on Thursday, October 30. Allie Fasanella Oct. 30 2025, Published 12:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kamala Harris isn't holding back. Appearing on the October 30 episode of Steven Bartlett's "Diary Of A CEO" podcast, the former Vice President of the United States opened up about a time that Joe Biden let her down. Harris told Bartlett that when Biden called her ahead of her debate against Donald Trump in September 2024, he at first told her to "go get 'em" but then told her something that left her shaken her up. She told Bartlett, "He went on to talk about a group of people in Pennsylvania who were saying bad things about me because they heard I was saying bad things about him."

Source: megs Joe Biden let Kamala Harris down ahead of her debate against Donald Trump.

Harris continued, revealing that when she hung up the phone she was so upset. "It was was unbelievable," she said, adding, "I was angry and deeply disappointed." She explained that Biden knew what it was like to debate Trump and that the "the stakes were so high." "It was...It was so unnecessary," she said, recalling the frustrating moment.

Source: mega Kamala Harris revealed that her and Joe Biden are still friends today.

Harris shared that she still has a "good relationship" with Biden, despite it being "very complicated." "I just talked to him — he called me for my birthday," Harris, who turned 61 on October 20, told Bartlett when he asked if they were friends. She added, "I have a great deal of affection for him. There were times that I've been candid about when he greatly disappointed me, and frankly, you know, angered me."

Source: mega Kamala Harris' memoir '107 Days' was released on September 23.

Harris also shared that the president's staff was "suppressing" her accomplishments" because she was seen as a "threat" to him. She also revealed that his inner circle was "adding fuel to negative narratives that sprung up" about her. She said no one defended her amidst media attacks, despite them having the resources to help. When Bartlett asked her if she thought Biden knew about his team trying to keep her down, she replied, "I don't know if he did."

Source: mega Kamala Harris recently revealed that she's 'not done' with politics.