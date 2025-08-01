Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She Isn't Running for Governor Because the 'System' Is 'Broken'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Explains Why She Isn't Running for Governor

Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube Kamala Harris said the system behind the American people is 'broken.'

Harris explained how she had grown up wanting to be part of the change within the system, but recent months had switched her perspective after seeing a shift in politics. “I think it’s, there’s so much... there are so many good people who are public servants, who do such good work — teachers and firefighters and police officers and nurses and scientists,” she elaborated. “I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'I Just Don't Want to for Now'

Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube The former vice president said she plans to 'travel the country.'

“And I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be, and I just don’t want to for now,” Harris added. “I don’t want to go back in the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.” Joe Biden’s vice president hasn’t exactly ruled out her political reign, especially after Colbert’s audience gave a roaring cheer when the host suggested she was holding out for a run in the 2028 presidential election. “But it doesn’t mean we give up; that’s not my point… I am always going to be part of the fight; that is not going to change,” she declared. Harris has kept out of the spotlight since she lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump. Her appearance on the late-night show is one of the few since her defeat — but a powerful one, nonetheless.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris' Statement About Not Running for Governor of California

Source: mega Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday, July 30, that she will not be running for governor.

In her official statement about her decision not to run for governor in her home state after speculation of her candidacy, Harris said she gave the idea “serious thought.” “It has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation — as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President,” Harris added of her impressive résumé.

Kamala Harris Plans to Stay Active in the Democratic Party

Source: mega The Democrat said she 'look[s] forward' to 'listening to the American people' in her off-time.