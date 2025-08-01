or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > kamala harris
OK LogoPolitics

Kamala Harris Tells Stephen Colbert She Isn't Running for Governor Because the 'System' Is 'Broken'

photo of Kamala Harris
Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube

Kamala Harris hasn't ruled out her part in politics just yet.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 1 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

After former Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday, July 30, that she will not be running for governor of California in 2026, she joined The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she went into great detail about her reasoning.

“I just, for now, I don’t want to go back into the system. I think it’s broken,” Harris told host Stephen Colbert.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Explains Why She Isn't Running for Governor

photo of Kamala Harris said the system behind the American people is 'broken'
Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube

Kamala Harris said the system behind the American people is 'broken.'

Harris explained how she had grown up wanting to be part of the change within the system, but recent months had switched her perspective after seeing a shift in politics.

“I think it’s, there’s so much... there are so many good people who are public servants, who do such good work — teachers and firefighters and police officers and nurses and scientists,” she elaborated. “I always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @colbertlateshow/Instagram

Kamala Harris joined 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' on Thursday, July 31.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Just Don't Want to for Now'

photo of The former vice president said she plans to 'travel the country'
Source: @ColbertLateShow/YouTube

The former vice president said she plans to 'travel the country.'

“And I think right now that they’re not as strong as they need to be, and I just don’t want to for now,” Harris added. “I don’t want to go back in the system. I want to travel the country. I want to listen to people, and I don’t want it to be transactional, where I’m asking for their vote.”

Joe Biden’s vice president hasn’t exactly ruled out her political reign, especially after Colbert’s audience gave a roaring cheer when the host suggested she was holding out for a run in the 2028 presidential election. “But it doesn’t mean we give up; that’s not my point… I am always going to be part of the fight; that is not going to change,” she declared.

Harris has kept out of the spotlight since she lost the 2024 election to President Donald Trump. Her appearance on the late-night show is one of the few since her defeat — but a powerful one, nonetheless.

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris' Statement About Not Running for Governor of California

photo of Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday, July 30, that she will not be running for governor
Source: mega

Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday, July 30, that she will not be running for governor.

In her official statement about her decision not to run for governor in her home state after speculation of her candidacy, Harris said she gave the idea “serious thought.”

“It has been a profound honor to do that work and serve the people of California and our nation — as a prosecutor, Attorney General, United States Senator, and Vice President,” Harris added of her impressive résumé.

Kamala Harris Plans to Stay Active in the Democratic Party

photo of The Democrat said she 'look[s] forward' to 'listening to the American people' in her off-time
Source: mega

The Democrat said she 'look[s] forward' to 'listening to the American people' in her off-time.

She noted her focus will be on protecting the Democratic Party in a more independent way — separate from an official officeholder.

“I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly,” she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.