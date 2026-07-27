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Kansas City Chiefs Coach's Wife Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' After Allegedly Being Shot by Son

Photo of Elijah Zion Bieniemy
Source: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy was rushed to the hospital with 'serious injuries' after she was allegedly shot by their son.

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July 27 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

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The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was reportedly shot inside the family's Virginia home, with the couple's youngest son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, identified as the suspect.

Mia Bieniemy was rushed to the hospital with "serious injuries" after police responded to reports of a shooting in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn, Va., on the evening of Sunday, July 26, a news outlet reported. She is reportedly in stable condition.

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Kansas City Chiefs Coach's Son Identified as Suspect in Shooting

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Photo of The Kansas City Chiefs were at training camp in Missouri at the time of the shooting.
Source: MEGA

The Kansas City Chiefs were at training camp in Missouri at the time of the shooting.

On Monday, July 27, authorities identified Elijah as the suspect. He was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. He is currently being held without bond at Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Eric was reportedly in Missouri with the Chiefs at the time of the shooting. The team is training on the campus of St. Joseph's Missouri Western State University. The outlet reported that the offensive coordinator has since left to be by his wife's side.

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Kansas City Chiefs Coach Addressed the Shocking News

Photo of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation in a news conference on July 27.
Source: MEGA

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation in a news conference on July 27.

Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation during a press conference following the shocking news on Monday, July 27.

"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family. Thoughts and prayers are with them," he said, per KCTV 5. "I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes. Eric will work through it, he's got a great support group here."

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When Will Eric Bieniemy Return to the Chiefs?

Photo of It's unclear when Eric Bieniemy will return to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Source: MEGA

It's unclear when Eric Bieniemy will return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The head coach noted there was no timeline regarding Eric's return to the team, with Joe Bleymaier stepping up from his role as pass game coordinator to fill the vacancy.

Eric and Mia are parents to two sons. Their eldest son, Eric III, reportedly has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Travis Kelce Previously Praised Eric Bieniemy

Photo of Travis Kelce called Eric Bieniemy one of his 'favorite coaches of all time.'
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce called Eric Bieniemy one of his 'favorite coaches of all time.'

Eric worked with the Chiefs for several years between 2012 and 2022, serving both as a running backs coach and offensive coordinator. After pursuing other opportunities with several teams, he returned to Kansas City last offseason following Matt Nagy's contract expiration.

Travis Kelce has spoken highly of Eric, with reports suggesting their relationship may have played a factor in his decision to continue playing football in Missouri.

"I can't wait to see him back in the building," the football player, 36, said following the confirmation of Eric's return to Kansas City. "He's one of my favorite coaches of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player."

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