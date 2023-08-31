7 Times Kanye West and Bianca Censori Raised Eyebrows Over Their Strange Public Outings

Is the "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1" hitmaker making Censori his trophy wife?

The Sun shared a report about West grooming Censori and transforming her into the woman he wants. The news outlet noted that the architect had already gone through a transformation since her wedding to West in January, including dying her hair platinum and wearing neutral-toned clothing.

Celebrity stylist Tavia Sharp accused West of stripping down his wife's entire and original look.

"They both wear matching soft materials and muted colors," the stylist said. "Before Bianca met Kanye she did not have this futuristic look, style or identity. Back then, Bianca was probably trying to figure out who she was."

Per Sharp, it was a huge opportunity for West to shape someone he just met into the person he wanted.