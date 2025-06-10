Kanye West Changes His Name Again as Fans Claim He's 'Lost'
Kanye West, who started going by Ye in 2021, has changed his name again, according to a new report.
On June 9, a media outlet reported Hussain Lalani, West’s chief financial officer, filed business documents under the name Ye Ye. While previous paperwork related to his business ventures listed his name as Ye West, Yeezy Apparel, Yeezy Record Label LLC and Getting Out Our Dreams Inc all are now using his new name.
'Stupid ASF'
West hasn’t confirmed anything himself regarding changing his name — and it remains unclear if he legally made the change or not.
People immediately flocked to social media platform X to dissect the potential new move. “If this is true, our brother is lost,” one user wrote, while another noted the new name is “stupid asf.”
Some People Don't Believe Kanye West Changed His Name
Others don't believe he actually changed his name, with one fan saying they were “documents from his companies that are months or maybe years old,” which doesn’t indicate he changed his name.
“If I had to guess, the documents required to state a surname mandatorily and he just put Ye in that field,” another X member shared.
An Ultimatum
As OK! recently reported, West, who has made headlines over the past few months, and his wife, Bianca Censori, are back on track after she gave him an ultimatum.
“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic, which is basically a holistic therapy spa that has all sorts of things from massages to meditation to yoga to full on therapy,” an insider revealed. “It was Bianca’s ultimatum, either Ye went or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius that saved their marriage.”
The clinic seems to have patched things up, as the source shared West is “making all these big plans to renew their vows” and has returned to “talking about her having his babies.”
'Close to Her Breaking Point'
“But it’s hard to imagine all that much has changed long-term after a few weeks of getting help,” they added. “No one is expecting this honeymoon period to last, his circle is all saying it will be back in train wreck territory before long.”
While the source shared Censori is “very close to her breaking point” with the rap mogul, they noted she’s “giving him another chance.”
“But it’s hard to imagine she’ll stick around the next time he goes off the rails,” they noted, “which is pretty well a matter of when, not if.”