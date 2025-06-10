Kanye West Changes His Name Again as Fans Claim He's 'Lost'

As OK! recently reported, West, who has made headlines over the past few months, and his wife, Bianca Censori, are back on track after she gave him an ultimatum.

“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic, which is basically a holistic therapy spa that has all sorts of things from massages to meditation to yoga to full on therapy,” an insider revealed. “It was Bianca’s ultimatum, either Ye went or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius that saved their marriage.”

The clinic seems to have patched things up, as the source shared West is “making all these big plans to renew their vows” and has returned to “talking about her having his babies.”