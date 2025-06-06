Bianca Censori's 'Ultimatum': Kanye West Spent 'a Month' at a Wellness Clinic in Order to 'Save Their Marriage'

Bianca Censori gave Kanye West an ultimatum in an attempt to save their marriage, according to a new report.

“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic, which is basically a holistic therapy spa that has all sorts of things from massages to meditation to yoga to full on therapy,” a source shared. “It was Bianca’s ultimatum, either Ye went or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius that saved their marriage.”