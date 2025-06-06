Bianca Censori's 'Ultimatum': Kanye West Spent 'a Month' at a Wellness Clinic in Order to 'Save Their Marriage'
Bianca Censori gave Kanye West an ultimatum in an attempt to save their marriage, according to a new report.
“They spent a month at this place called The Balance Clinic, which is basically a holistic therapy spa that has all sorts of things from massages to meditation to yoga to full on therapy,” a source shared. “It was Bianca’s ultimatum, either Ye went or the marriage was over. He begrudgingly agreed, but now he’s saying it was a great idea, that she’s a genius that saved their marriage.”
'No One Is Expecting This Honeymoon Period to Last'
The clinic seems to have worked for now, as the insider dished West is “making all these big plans to renew their vows” and has returned to “talking about her having his babies.”
“But it’s hard to imagine all that much has changed long-term after a few weeks of getting help,” they elaborated. “No one is expecting this honeymoon period to last, his circle is all saying it will be back in train wreck territory before long.”
'Shes Giving Him Another Chance'
The insider noted Censori is “very close to her breaking point” with West.
“She’s giving him another chance but it’s hard to imagine she’ll stick around the next time he goes off the rails, which is pretty well a matter of when, not if,” they added.
The Balance Clinic the couple attended is located on the Spanish Isle of Mallorca and is intended for elite clientele. There are a wide variety of programs offered for attendees to use to work on their mental and physical health. The site also offers private villas for people to work on different things, including relationship issues.
- Kanye West Is 'Trying Everything' to Change Wife Bianca Censori's 'Mind About the Divorce': 'He's Panicking'
- Split Bombshell: Kanye West Reveals Wife Bianca Censori 'Ran Away' From Him After His Shocking Social Media Rants
- 'Frightened' Bianca Censori 'Wants to Break Up' With Husband Kanye West: He 'Controls So Many Aspects of Her Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported on April 3, West confirmed his wife left him in a new song he debuted titled “Bianca.”
“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he raps on the track.
As for why she jetted off, West revealed it involved his explosive, hate-filled rants on X, singing, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”
Headed Toward a Split
OK! reported on rumblings the pair were headed toward a split in February. West’s song marked the first time either of them have officially confirmed anything.
In Touch initially spoke to the source regarding Censori and West.