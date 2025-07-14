'You Should Not Tour': Kanye West Fan Bashes His Concert in China, Claims Rapper 'Walked Offstage' Multiple Times and Was 'Mostly Lip-Synching'

The fan claimed it was the "worst concert I’ve ever been to," telling the Grammy winner he can "be better."

According to the concertgoer, West was "mostly lip-synching," guessing "his microphone must have been up less than 20 percent of the time."

"For the encore, he disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point as tracks like 'Wolves' just played out with him nowhere in sight. I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????" the fan continued, noting West was "randomly walking offstage and re-appearing multiple times."