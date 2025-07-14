'You Should Not Tour': Kanye West Fan Bashes His Concert in China, Claims Rapper 'Walked Offstage' Multiple Times and Was 'Mostly Lip-Synching'
At least one attendee at Kanye West's Saturday, July 12, concert in Shanghai, China, will not be buying tickets for his next tour.
After the show, a fan took to X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — to complain about the abysmal performance, alleging the rapper put in minimal effort onstage.
Kanye West Fan Ridicules His Concert in Shanghai, China
The fan claimed it was the "worst concert I’ve ever been to," telling the Grammy winner he can "be better."
According to the concertgoer, West was "mostly lip-synching," guessing "his microphone must have been up less than 20 percent of the time."
"For the encore, he disappeared for over 20 minutes at one point as tracks like 'Wolves' just played out with him nowhere in sight. I could have just played your music at home man. Came to see u perform????" the fan continued, noting West was "randomly walking offstage and re-appearing multiple times."
"Kanye kept stopping mid-song whenever he felt over them. He’d just stop midway (like during 'Stronger' and 'Power') and just say [sic] 'ok next one.' wtf?" the fan questioned.
"He seemed genuinely disengaged as if the show was some kind of contractual obligation," they continued on social media. "Only audience interaction was walking around and saying let me [hear] some noise."
The attendee said the stage setup was "terrible" even though he had a "reasonably close" seat that cost $260. He also complained how the dad-of-four didn't take off his mask the entirety of the show.
The fan concluded his rant by giving the artist some tough love: "@kanyewest you should not tour. It’s not for you. Stick to the studio. Drop surprise albums and be that guy. I’m the biggest supporter of (most of) your work. You waste people’s time, excitement and money by pretending that you’re a performer."
"Maybe your head really ain’t right man, idk," he confessed.
Kanye West's Sexual Assault Scandal
West's show in China comes just a few days after his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta accused him of sexual assault.
As OK! reported, Pisciotta filed a second amendment following an original lawsuit in 2024 after he let her go.
The ex-assistant accused West of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more, detailing one occasion where he allegedly groped and orally raped her.
The Rapper Responds to Claims
In response to the allegations, a Yeezy spokesperson stated, "Lauren Pisciotta’s amended complaint is the fourth version she has advanced. Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta actually believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new installment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony."
"The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances," the message continued. "We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury — an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."