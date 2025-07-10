or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Kanye West
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Ex-Assistant in Explosive Lawsuit

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kayne West's ex-assistant accused him of sexual assault.

By:

July 10 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kanye West’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta has accused him of sexual assault, according to a new report.

Pisciotta originally sued West in 2024 after he sent her vile text messages and videos before letting her go, but now she’s filed a second complaint with very serious allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren's Accusations Explored

Image of Kanye West was accused of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more by Lauren Pisciotta.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West was accused of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more by Lauren Pisciotta.

In the legal paperwork, she accused West of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more.

Pisciotta claims she was with West during a business trip in San Francisco to break ground on his new Donda school when he made unwanted passes at her.

Although she tried to push him off, Pisciotta alleges he kissed her on the mouth and asked her what her v----- was like.

While she said she tried to fend him off again, things got worse when a writing session for a new album was going on in his hotel suite.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Lauren Pisciotta alleges Kanye West pushed her down on her bed and forced his p---- into her mouth.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Pisciotta alleges Kanye West pushed her down on her bed and forced his p---- into her mouth.

She alleges that night he m-------- and touched her v------ before passing out mid-sentence while talking to her. He then allegedly showed up at her hotel room and insisted she let him shower in her room before pushing his way inside. Once in the room, she claims he pushed her down on the bed and forced his p----- into her mouth, all the while she was begging him to stop, frozen “in shock and fear.” Eventually, West stopped and left the room, Pisciotta stated.

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye Remains Quiet

Image of Lauren Pisciotta claimed Kanye West offered her to another man as a gift.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Pisciotta claimed Kanye West offered her to another man as a gift.

She also claims he offered her up as a sexual present to someone in exchange for West being allowed to have an intimate encounter with that person’s significant other. She alleges he “notoriously offered women as sexual gifts to men.”

In an amended complaint she initially filed in May, Pisciotta accused West of drugging her at a studio session hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

West has yet to speak out on the allegations.

Kanye's Rant About Bianca Censori

Image of Kanye West claimed to have control over his wife, Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West claimed to have control over his wife, Bianca Censori.

As OK! reported, West went on a shocking rant involving a woman — his wife, Bianca Censori. In the shocking posts on X, he claimed to have control over his partner.

"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared after instructing Censori to get practically naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."

His post continued: "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."

In another upload on X, West insisted, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame."

"She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression," the "I Wonder" singer said. "There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.