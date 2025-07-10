Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Ex-Assistant in Explosive Lawsuit
Kanye West’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta has accused him of sexual assault, according to a new report.
Pisciotta originally sued West in 2024 after he sent her vile text messages and videos before letting her go, but now she’s filed a second complaint with very serious allegations.
Lauren's Accusations Explored
In the legal paperwork, she accused West of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more.
Pisciotta claims she was with West during a business trip in San Francisco to break ground on his new Donda school when he made unwanted passes at her.
Although she tried to push him off, Pisciotta alleges he kissed her on the mouth and asked her what her v----- was like.
While she said she tried to fend him off again, things got worse when a writing session for a new album was going on in his hotel suite.
She alleges that night he m-------- and touched her v------ before passing out mid-sentence while talking to her. He then allegedly showed up at her hotel room and insisted she let him shower in her room before pushing his way inside. Once in the room, she claims he pushed her down on the bed and forced his p----- into her mouth, all the while she was begging him to stop, frozen “in shock and fear.” Eventually, West stopped and left the room, Pisciotta stated.
Kanye Remains Quiet
She also claims he offered her up as a sexual present to someone in exchange for West being allowed to have an intimate encounter with that person’s significant other. She alleges he “notoriously offered women as sexual gifts to men.”
In an amended complaint she initially filed in May, Pisciotta accused West of drugging her at a studio session hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.
West has yet to speak out on the allegations.
Kanye's Rant About Bianca Censori
As OK! reported, West went on a shocking rant involving a woman — his wife, Bianca Censori. In the shocking posts on X, he claimed to have control over his partner.
"I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he declared after instructing Censori to get practically naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards on February 2. "THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
His post continued: "PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
In another upload on X, West insisted, "Anyone who called my wife’s Grammy look a stunt is dumb and laaaame."
"She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt. Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression," the "I Wonder" singer said. "There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen."