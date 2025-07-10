Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault and Trafficking by Ex-Assistant in Explosive Lawsuit

Pisciotta originally sued West in 2024 after he sent her vile text messages and videos before letting her go, but now she’s filed a second complaint with very serious allegations.

Kanye West ’s ex-assistant Lauren Pisciotta has accused him of sexual assault, according to a new report .

Kanye West was accused of assault, battery, stalking, sexual battery, s-- trafficking, false imprisonment and more by Lauren Pisciotta.

Pisciotta claims she was with West during a business trip in San Francisco to break ground on his new Donda school when he made unwanted passes at her.

Although she tried to push him off, Pisciotta alleges he kissed her on the mouth and asked her what her v----- was like.

While she said she tried to fend him off again, things got worse when a writing session for a new album was going on in his hotel suite.