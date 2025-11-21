NEWS Depressed Kanye West Says He Regrets Participating in 'Life' in Sad Video Source: mega Kanye West looked depressed in a new interview in which he said he regrets 'life,' one month after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, opened up about their divorce. Allie Fasanella Nov. 21 2025, Published 5:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kanye West appeared troubled in a new video interview on Thursday, November 20. Seen on the streets of Tokyo, Japan, the 48-year-old rapper seemed to have a dark energy about him as he was approached by a man who goes by the name "Mystery Fashionist" on TikTok. When the fashion reporter asked him about a fashion trend he regrets participating in, West paused and shook his head, before declaring, "Life."

Source: @mysteryfashionist/TikTok Kanye West looked depressed during a recent interview in Tokyo, Japan.

Source: @mysteryfashionist/TikTok The former rapper did not seem well on Thursday, November 20.

This comes approximately a month after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, got candid about the impact their divorce had on her. The reality star, 45, opened up about their split during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Hulu on Thursday, October 23. "I've been able to hide it for so long," she confessed, referring to her feelings about how things went down between them.

Kim Kardashian Says She Had 'Stockholm Syndrome' During Kanye West Marriage

Source: Hulu Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in 2014.

The Skims founder then admitted that she felt under his spell when they were still together (the exes were married from 2014 to 2022). "I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm syndrome, to where I always felt really bad and always protected [him] and always wanted to help [him]," she explained. Per the Cleveland Clinic, Stockholm syndrome "is a psychological response" or "coping mechanism" in which people can develop a trauma bond and "begin sympathizing with" their abusers while experiencing "positive feelings" toward them over time.

Kim Kardashian Shuts Down People Who Say She Should Just Block Him

Source: mega 'I always felt really bad,' the reality star said of her marriage to Kanye West.

The mom-of-four — who shares kids North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with West — also addressed fans who have said she should just never speak to the Yeezy designer again, suggesting she has "the luxury of walking away" from him. "That’s not my reality," she declared. "This person...we have four kids together." She additionally clapped back at haters who think she has "the luxury of walking away" from the Yeezy designer, 48, and "never dealing [with him] ever again."

Kanye West Told Kris Jenner He'd 'Rather Be Dead' Than Medicated

Source: mega Kanye West told Kris Jenner her family 'made him feel like a piece of s---.'