Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Makes Flashy Return to Instagram After 3-Month Break With Racy Photo
Oct. 31 2025, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori ended her social media drought with a spicy return to Instagram.
Kanye West’s wife, 30, flaunted her long legs and buttcheeks in a racy Instagram Story on Friday, October 31.
Censori sat on a black chair with her legs extended in the air. She donned a strapless white tube top with matching bottoms and leg warmers, complemented by silver stilettos.
The architect sported her signature black bangs as she mugged for the camera in the slightly blurry photograph.
Censori’s new snap marks the first time she has posted her face on Instagram since August. On August 11, she spammed her feed with 15 images from the same photo shoot. The Australian social media star knelt on the ground and posed inside a large bubble, wearing a plunging, metallic silver bodysuit. Her black bangs blew in front of her eyes, and her long hair cascaded behind her. Each post's caption credited photographer Gadir Rajab and hairstylist Jake Gallagher.
One month prior, Censori shared throwback Polaroids taken by West from an October 2024 trip to Japan. She flaunted her lean physique in a cleavage-baring white bra and underwear, sheer tights and a white bodysuit that nearly exposed her nipples.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bianca Censori's New Clothing Brand
Most recently, the 30-year-old announced on her Instagram Story that she will be releasing a fashion brand called BIANCA. The new project, which launches December 11, reportedly rivals West’s ex Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS.
"Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."
The insider added, "Kim is living in fear about what Kanye is actually going to do. He’s been taunting her about this for ages so she’s known this was in the works but she has nothing concrete to go on. But, from what he’s said, this is going to be a full-on attack on her market share, that’s what she’s got to prepare for. Kanye’s going after every brand that Kim has."
Another source revealed that the rapper intends to make his wife the "mirror image" of his ex.
"This goes way beyond fashion. Kanye sees this as his revenge play; he's determined to outdo Kim on every front. Bianca's brand is being crafted to mirror hers on purpose. It's designed to compete directly with everything Kim has created," the insider told RadarOnline.com.