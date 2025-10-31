Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Makes Flashy Return to Instagram After 3-Month Break With Racy Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori ended her social media drought with a spicy return to Instagram. Kanye West’s wife, 30, flaunted her long legs and buttcheeks in a racy Instagram Story on Friday, October 31. Censori sat on a black chair with her legs extended in the air. She donned a strapless white tube top with matching bottoms and leg warmers, complemented by silver stilettos.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori shared a sizzling snap on Halloween.

The architect sported her signature black bangs as she mugged for the camera in the slightly blurry photograph. Censori’s new snap marks the first time she has posted her face on Instagram since August. On August 11, she spammed her feed with 15 images from the same photo shoot. The Australian social media star knelt on the ground and posed inside a large bubble, wearing a plunging, metallic silver bodysuit. Her black bangs blew in front of her eyes, and her long hair cascaded behind her. Each post's caption credited photographer Gadir Rajab and hairstylist Jake Gallagher.

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is no stranger to near-naked snapshots.

One month prior, Censori shared throwback Polaroids taken by West from an October 2024 trip to Japan. She flaunted her lean physique in a cleavage-baring white bra and underwear, sheer tights and a white bodysuit that nearly exposed her nipples.

Bianca Censori's New Clothing Brand

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori has been married to Kanye West since 2022.

Most recently, the 30-year-old announced on her Instagram Story that she will be releasing a fashion brand called BIANCA. The new project, which launches December 11, reportedly rivals West’s ex Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. "Kim is absolutely livid. It’s obvious to her that Kanye is behind this and is doing it to get a rise out of her, and make a ton of money doing it," a source said. "He and Bianca can piggyback off all her hard work on this and no doubt they will take every chance they can to mimic her and steal her ideas. She’s worked so hard to make SKIMS the huge success that it is, and now Bianca is rolling out a carbon copy of it, backed by all of Kanye’s money, it’s infuriating."