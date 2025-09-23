Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Announces New Fashion Brand After Posing Semi-Nude Online

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her frequent nude outings, Bianca Censori is passionate about clothes. On Tuesday, September 23, Kanye West’s wife, 30, announced she’s launching her own fashion brand titled "Bianca." She teased the upcoming line in an Instagram Story linking out to a website that reads, "coming October 13."

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori is launching a fashion brand.

Censori has not yet spoken out about what to expect from the collection. The social media star often flaunts her naked physique online. In May, she bared her b------ in a black fishnet top and tights as she posed in an alley. A few months earlier, Censori teased her body in a series of throwback photos from a 2023 trip to Italy. She sported a beige, see-through bra and tiny thong as she rollerbladed down the street. Most recently, the Australian architect exposed her buttcheeks in a plunging silver bodysuit while squatting inside a bubble. She posted six variations of the bubble photo, and nine more images wearing the same outfit while seated on the ground.

Bianca Censori Almost Goes Naked in Spain

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori frequently posts racy content on social media.

Censori made headlines earlier this summer when she stepped out semi-nude during a trip to Spain with her husband. She donned a sheer fishnet skirt that exposed her nipples, as well as a backless skirt, while strolling through a Santanyí market. "People were horrified. They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by," an eyewitness told an outlet. "Kanye was standing back a little, letting her browse the market. They were surrounded by five bodyguards in black suits and walkie-talkies, making a huge scene." Social media users were equally baffled by Censori's behavior. "At this point, I don't even know what these clowns are doing... looks like Kanye is doing everything he can to continue being famous at this point," one user wrote, while another quipped, "He's always dressed to the teeth, and she is always naked. He clearly doesn't love her."

Kanye West Allegedly Pays Bianca Censori to Wear Racy Clothes

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori wore see-through clothing in Spain.

The rapper, 48, allegedly influences her wardrobe and pays a hefty bill for her sultry looks. In June, it was reported that West offered her $100,000 to sport an edible lingerie set in New York City. An insider disclosed that, in the past, the "I Wonder" singer has compensated Censori $400,000 to wear scandalous clothing that promotes an "edgy persona."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Recent Date Night

Source: MEGA Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022.