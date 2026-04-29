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Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Swaps Signature Skimpy Style With Rare Covered-Up Look for Ivy League Visit

Photo of Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori traded in her tiny tops for a buttoned-up ensemble.

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April 29 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

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Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, is known for wearing barely-there looks, but she opted for a more professional ensemble during an Ivy League visit.

The Australian architect, 31, was invited to New York City's Columbia University on Tuesday, April 28, to serve as a guest critic for an event called "Master of Architecture, Advanced Studio IV Final Reviews."

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Source: @Yeeezyrih/X

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, changed up her look while visiting Columbia University.

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Bianca Censori Switched Up Her Skimpy Style

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022.

Censori, who married West in 2022, opted for a fully covered outfit, wearing a black long-sleeve, high-neck jacket layered over a knee-length dress.

Thigh-high boots concealed nearly all visible skin, leaving only her hands exposed.

TMZ said Censori, among other guests, reviewed student submissions at the college's Graduate School of Architecture, Planning, and Preservation. The "Heartless" artist, 48, was reportedly not in attendance for the visit.

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Bianca Censori Made Her Directorial Debut Last Month

Photo of Bianca Censori made her directorial debut via Kanye West's 2026 music video 'Father.'
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori made her directorial debut via Kanye West's 2026 music video 'Father.'

Censori continues to expand her professional ambitions, revealing last month that she stepped behind the camera for the first time to direct her husband's new track "Father," a collaboration with Travis Scott.

“As my directorial debut, it felt like a natural extension of my background in architecture and performance art," she told Architectural Digest in an interview published March 30. “Directing is not a departure for me, but a shift in medium, I'm still shaping space, bodies and emotion, its just articulated through film."

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Bianca Censori Collaborated With Husband Kanye West

Photo of Bianca Censori explained the video was created in a single shot.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori explained the video was created in a single shot.

Censori explained it was important that the video, which was filmed in a church, be captured in a single shot to "construct a logic that could only exist within a dream, where unrelated characters, worlds and temporalities collide within one continuous space.”

"Because of this, the architecture of the set was critical," she elaborated. "A single frame had to hold and give structure to everything unfolding within it."

Bianca Censori Used Her Architecture Background to Bring Kanye West's Music Video to Life

Photo of Bianca Censori holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in architecture.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in architecture.

Censori holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne, per her LinkedIn profile. She recounted how she used her background in architecture to bring the vision to life.

"I approached the blocking architecturally, allowing multiple scenarios to be viewed simultaneously within the same space," she said. "Every element, line, perspective, color and texture was composed to dissolve the boundary between reality and the surreal, creating a spatial language that mirrors the logic of dreams.”

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