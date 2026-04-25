Bianca Censori Flashes Chest in Low-Cut Bodysuit on Date Night With Kanye West at Chateau Marmont

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Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori had a date night at Los Angeles' infamous Chateau Marmont hotel on April 24 where the model rocked another skimpy look. The rapper, 48, donned a black hoodie and dark pants for the evening while Censori, 31, showed off her chest in a beige bodysuit, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

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Kanye West Was Sued by an Individual Earlier This Month

Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori stepped out together in Hollywood on Friday night.

The Australian native also wore matching sleek leggings underneath her leotard. The pair was spotted having a few drinks while lounging on a couch at the iconic Hollywood landmark. On April 14, a man only identified as John Doe filed a lawsuit against Ye and claimed the musician punched him at the Chateau Marmont in 2024.

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Source: MEGA The rapper allegedly punched a man two years prior at the Chateau Marmont.

“Without warning, [West] punched [him] in the face,” the complaint read, adding West approached a man at his table at the hotel at approximately 11 p.m. The smack took the man to the ground and “he hit his head and lost consciousness.” While the individual claimed he was not at fault and didn't provoke any attack, West “falsely accused” him of “engaging in offensive and inappropriate conduct toward a woman in [West's] party" days after the incident. The document went on: “The evidence, including video recordings from the scene, proves that [John Doe] did not engage in any inappropriate or offensive conduct with a woman in [West's] party, or anyone else.”

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Kanye West Was Banned From Entering the U.K. on April 7

Source: MEGA Kanye West will no longer be performing at the Wireless Festival.

The fashion designer was embroiled in more controversy earlier this month when he was blocked from entering the United Kingdom to perform at the Wireless Festival following his antisemitic comments. The music festival's organization told the BBC in a statement at the time: "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's Electronic Travel Authorization, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders."

The Rapper Apologized for His Past Antisemitic Behavior Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA 'I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,' Kanye West said.