or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The Morning Show
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

'The Morning Show' Star Karen Pittman Reveals Why the Series Is 'True and Authentic'

Photo of Karen Pittman
Source: MEGA

Karen Pittman said ‘The Morning Show’ feels truthful as she teases Season 5.

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Morning Show resonates powerfully with real-life television hosts, and Karen Pittman, who plays Mia Jordan, has the scoop on why.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Karen Pittman shared why ‘The Morning Show’ feels honest and real.
Source: MEGA

Karen Pittman shared why ‘The Morning Show’ feels honest and real.

Article continues below advertisement

“It feels honest and truthful and authentic,” Pittman told Us Weekly at The Wrap Power Women Summit 2025 on Tuesday, December 2. “I’ll see people in television news, and they’ll say to me, ‘I can’t watch it. I get triggered,’ and I’m like, ‘Is it that good? Is it that truthful?’ It really is. So for a lot of people, I think they feel that way. So it’s good.”

At 49, Pittman expresses gratitude for being part of the Apple TV series, which wrapped its fourth season on November 19.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star talked about how the series impacts real TV hosts.
Source: @AppleTV/YouTube

The star talked about how the series impacts real TV hosts.

Article continues below advertisement

“To be telling a story that chronicles how women navigate corporate America is a privilege,” she shared. “Being on television, in the television industry, on television news. I think it’s a fascinating portrait of where we are right now. As an actor, I’m very interested in exploring who we are as women now. What are we doing inherently? Because I’m a Black woman, I’m telling the story of what it is to seek power, to make a difference, and to create change. I love how the writers explore and expand Mia’s character and story.”

MORE ON:
The Morning Show

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress expressed excitement about returning to film next season.
Source: @AppleTV/YouTube

The actress expressed excitement about returning to film next season.

Article continues below advertisement

In Season 4, Mia quit UBN after losing her position as Head of News to Ben (William Jackson Harper) but later returned, indicating a potentially significant role in the wake of Celine Dumont’s (Marion Cotillard) departure. Fans watch closely as Mia and Ben head to Paris for the Olympics, sharing a dinner date that hints at a budding romance.

“What I want is whatever [showrunner] Charlotte Stoudt wants, whatever the writers want. She’s got an incredible writers’ room already put together,” Pittman expressed about the already renewed Season 5. “I’m excited about it.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Forever actress teased that filming might kick off “next year.”

“[Stoudt is] the genius. She’s got all the ideas. I don’t. I mean, I have a couple. They’re not any good, trust me,” Pittman joked. “Charlotte’s got all the good ideas, so we’ll wait for her to tell us what we’re going to do, but I know they’re scheming and planning right now.”

Pittman conveyed her own excitement about Mia’s evolving journey as she anticipates Season 5.

Article continues below advertisement
image of 'The Morning Show' has been renewed for season 5.
Source: @AppleTV/YouTube

'The Morning Show' has been renewed for season 5.

“Mia is a character who actually says who she is and walks the walk, talks the talk, you know what I mean?” she noted, revealing her surprise at how viewers have connected with Mia.

“I think of her as a character who is nose to the grindstone and supportive. But people seem to really enjoy and love her journey and have really enjoyed seeing her story open up into something a little bit more provocative. They’re interested in seeing what happens in Season 5, and so am I,” Pittman concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.