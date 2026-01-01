'The Morning Show' Star Karen Pittman Reveals Why the Series Is 'True and Authentic'

Article continues below advertisement

The Morning Show resonates powerfully with real-life television hosts, and Karen Pittman, who plays Mia Jordan, has the scoop on why.

Source: MEGA Karen Pittman shared why ‘The Morning Show’ feels honest and real.

“It feels honest and truthful and authentic,” Pittman told Us Weekly at The Wrap Power Women Summit 2025 on Tuesday, December 2. “I’ll see people in television news, and they’ll say to me, ‘I can’t watch it. I get triggered,’ and I’m like, ‘Is it that good? Is it that truthful?’ It really is. So for a lot of people, I think they feel that way. So it’s good.” At 49, Pittman expresses gratitude for being part of the Apple TV series, which wrapped its fourth season on November 19.

Source: @AppleTV/YouTube The star talked about how the series impacts real TV hosts.

“To be telling a story that chronicles how women navigate corporate America is a privilege,” she shared. “Being on television, in the television industry, on television news. I think it’s a fascinating portrait of where we are right now. As an actor, I’m very interested in exploring who we are as women now. What are we doing inherently? Because I’m a Black woman, I’m telling the story of what it is to seek power, to make a difference, and to create change. I love how the writers explore and expand Mia’s character and story.”

Source: @AppleTV/YouTube The actress expressed excitement about returning to film next season.

In Season 4, Mia quit UBN after losing her position as Head of News to Ben (William Jackson Harper) but later returned, indicating a potentially significant role in the wake of Celine Dumont’s (Marion Cotillard) departure. Fans watch closely as Mia and Ben head to Paris for the Olympics, sharing a dinner date that hints at a budding romance. “What I want is whatever [showrunner] Charlotte Stoudt wants, whatever the writers want. She’s got an incredible writers’ room already put together,” Pittman expressed about the already renewed Season 5. “I’m excited about it.”

The Forever actress teased that filming might kick off “next year.” “[Stoudt is] the genius. She’s got all the ideas. I don’t. I mean, I have a couple. They’re not any good, trust me,” Pittman joked. “Charlotte’s got all the good ideas, so we’ll wait for her to tell us what we’re going to do, but I know they’re scheming and planning right now.” Pittman conveyed her own excitement about Mia’s evolving journey as she anticipates Season 5.

Source: @AppleTV/YouTube 'The Morning Show' has been renewed for season 5.