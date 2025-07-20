or
Karl Rove Foresees 'Huge Impact' of Donald Trump's 'One, Big Beautiful Bill' on 2026 Midterms

Karl Rove warned that Donald Trump's ‘One, Big Beautiful Bill’ will reshape the 2026 midterms and urged the GOP to go on offense.

July 20 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

GOP strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove believes President Donald Trump's “One, Big Beautiful Bill” will significantly influence the 2026 midterms.

During a segment, Rove spoke out just hours before the legislation was about to pass the House of Representatives.

After anchor Aishah Hasnie pointed out that 59 percent of Americans view the bill negatively, Rove labeled its passage as an "extraordinary achievement." However, he emphasized that "there are three other steps that need to be taken."

Karl Rove said Donald Trump must lead the push to explain the ‘One, Big Beautiful Bill’ to voters.

"First of all, the president needs to lead the effort to go out and explain it," Rove insisted.

He added that Republicans should "go on offense," under-promising and over-delivering regarding the bill's outcomes.

Rove warned that the recent changes to Medicaid will significantly affect the 2026 elections, particularly as coverage begins to phase out for certain groups. The concern centers on able-bodied individuals who are expected to lose benefits under new eligibility rules.

Karl Rove wants stricter requirements for Medicaid.

"They're going to have — people are going to be losing their coverage," he said, emphasizing the GOP's need to stay on the offensive.

He cited a study on Medicaid recipients, claiming that among those who weren't employed, the top activities were "watching television" and "playing online games." In his view, this underscores the need for stricter requirements, arguing that Medicaid was originally intended for vulnerable populations — "poor seniors, children in poor families and the disabled."

Donald Trump's 'One, Big Beautiful Bill' slashed funds for Medicaid, sparking mixed opinions.

"We should not be paying for healthcare for people who are able-bodied, and can work, and are refusing to work," he said.

According to him, Republicans must clearly communicate that these reforms are a direct response to public demand for accountability in entitlement programs. He stressed that the passage of legislation is only the beginning, warning against complacency.

Many Republicans believe the 'One, Big Beautiful Bill' is key to economic prosperity.

"There's going to be always a tendency to say, 'We got the bill passed… let's all take the time off.' Uh-uh. That's the requirement that you then go to work," he added.

Trump's "One, Big Beautiful Bill" has elicited a wide range of opinions, reflecting its sweeping changes across various sectors.

Supporters, primarily Republicans and the Trump administration, hail the bill as a pathway to economic prosperity. However, the bill faces strong opposition and criticism from Democrats, many independent analysts and even some Republicans.

In particular, critics argue these cuts will harm vulnerable populations, leading to millions losing health coverage and food assistance, disproportionately affecting the poor and middle class. Some Republicans also expressed concerns about the impact on rural hospitals.

