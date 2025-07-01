John Fetterman Groans About Missing Family Beach Trip as He Votes on Donald Trump's Bill: 'I Just Want to Go Home!'

Following the Senate vote, Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer instructed Senate staff to read the bill aloud in full. This reading stretched over 900 pages and took more than 16 hours to complete.

By this point, Fetterman seemed weary of the prolonged process. CBS' Alan He reported that the Pennsylvania senator voiced his displeasure about missing out on a beach outing with his family.

"Oh my God, I just want to go home!" Fetterman said. "I've already missed our entire trip to the beach… There's no drama that we know the votes are going to go… And I think, I don't think it's really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour."